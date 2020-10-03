Parineeti Chopra And Aditya Roy Kapur Show Off Their Culinary Skills; See Video

Parineeti Chopra and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted mastering their culinary skills as they attempted to make round roomali rotis. In an off-screen video on YRF Instagram handle, the duo was seen showing off their culinary skills in a quirky manner. Take a look at the video below.

Parineeti Chopra's video

Bollywood’s Pari was seen mastering her culinary skills as she attempted to make round roomali rotis. She was accompanied by her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The video was an off-screen clip and showed Pari and Aditya try their hand at making roomali rotis.

In the video, Parineeti dotted a turquoise blue Kurti, while Aditya was seen sporting a printed shirt. The video began with Pari rolling the dough for the rotis. Later, the duo tried their hand at mastering the ultimate roomali roti spin which is sometimes difficult to ace. Aditya was seen spinning the roti in the air with ease while Parineeti struggled in doing so. However, in the end, they both had a hearty laugh. Take a look at the video below.

The caption read, “Off-screen gluttony”. The video seemed to be a behind the scene clip from their movie Dawaat-E-Ishq that released in the year 2014. This off-screen gluttony managed to make their fans smile. Some fans commented about how adorable the two looked. While others sent heart and kiss emoticons. Take a look at the reactions.

Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur

Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen sharing the screen in Habib Faisal’s Dawaat-E-Ishq movie that released in the year 2014. The film also featured Anupam Kher as one of the lead characters. The plot of the movie is based on a Hyderabadi girl named Gullu, who is against the act of dowry and gets frustrated with dowry seeking men.

On the other hand, Tariq, a Lucknawi cook is a charming young man who crushes the old-fashioned views of society. Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dawaat-E-Ishq received critical acclaim and the songs of the film also received several praises.

