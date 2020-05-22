World Turtle Day Theme for This Year And Other Information About The Day

The World Turtle Day is celebrated annually on May 23, since 2000. The main aim behind the celebration of this day is to spread awareness about the protection of the natural habitat of turtles and tortoises. Every year, this day is celebrated with a different theme. Read ahead to know more about the World Turtle Day 2020 theme-

World Turtle Day 2020 theme

This international event is celebrated worldwide in various ways. People dress up in the colour green in support of World Turtle Day. Multiple events are also organised. A lot of knowledge is shared about the importance of turtles in the marine ecosystem and for the entire environment. Along with this, different ideas are also shared about the conservation of this shell covered sea creature. World Turtle Day lesson plans and craft projects encourage teaching about turtles in classrooms.

However, no outdoor activity can take place in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The theme of World Turtle Day 2020 focuses on bringing attention and increasing knowledge on the subject of tortoises and turtles. In addition, it also includes motivating humans to step forward virtually and help them survive.

World Turtle Day - Origin

A team of husband-wife in the American Tortoise Rescue realised in 1990 that some species of the beautiful hard-shelled creatures are close to extinction. There were various causes of this extinction to take place, like environmental hazards, cruel hunting of these species, harvesting of their eggs for human profit, and many more. This was when they took this issue on a serious note and decided to stand for the protection of these species.

The husband and wife duo took this issue to the international platform and planned to spread awareness about the conservation of various species of turtles and tortoises across the globe. As a result of this initiative, the emergence of World Turtle Day took place, and people started celebrating it on May 23 every year. However, the official announcement of World Turtle Day occurred in 2000, and that is when this was the starting of the journey of World Turtle Day. The organization put a lot of effort into educating and encouraging people about the protection of turtles and tortoises along with the loss of their habitat.

