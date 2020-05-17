Salman Khan's Quotes That Can Serve As Inspiration For Fans; Check Out

Salman Khan has clocked over thirty years in Bollywood. He was first seen in a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya released in 1989. Salman Khan is an artist with multiple talents including painting, singing and many more. Apart from being known for his blockbuster hits, Salman Khan has also managed to impress the fashion police with his style. The superstar has been an inspiration for many, be it acting or fitness. Having said that, check out Salman Khan's inspirational quotes.

Also Read | Salman Khan's rare picture with Shera and Sohail Khan is proof of their beautiful bond

Salman Khan's Inspirational Quotes

The only person I have hurt is myself.

In life go straight and turn right.

I'm not possessive, I'm caring... Once you realize a person doesn't want that much care, you automatically back off.

According to IMDB, in an interview, Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "I can get caught in many things but there is one thing I will never get caught in, and that is acting - because I don't act. On-screen I am like I am in real life."

Also Read | Salman Khan starrer 'Saajan' was the actor's first release in Canada; Read more trivia

For me, acting comes straight from the heart. In that sense, I don't act at all. I think that to feel the character's pain I have to be myself. Somewhere audiences see that.

If I do a film, I should know I'm taking this character back home. I want to do movies that will change my own personality.

When people throw stones at you, use it as a stepping stone for success.

Don’t throw out buzz words without really knowing what is going on behind it.

Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals and principles and ethics.

Agar dikhana hai, beat karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard...

Time flies and life passes by v quickly so learn how to appreciate it ..

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' : Learn interesting trivia about this blockbuster

Also Read | Salman Khan's role in 'Garv: Pride & Honour' was offered to Sunny Deol first; read trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.