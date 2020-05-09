Sankashti Chaturthi Quotes And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Day

As per the Hindu calendar, each lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis and devotees celebrate these days to receive blessings from Lord Ganesha. The one which falls after Purnima, the full moon, is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and one which falls after Amavasya, the new moon, is known Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is observed during 'Chaturthi' which is the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. The day is an auspicious festival for Hindus, celebrated every month in honour of Lord Ganesha. On this day, people and devotees get up early in the morning and dedicate the whole day to worshipping Lord Ganesha and observe fast. Some observe a strict fast by having only water whereas some keep a partial fast with fruits, dry fruits, vegetables, and roots of plants. Here are the Sankashti Chaturthi quotes you can send to your friends and family.

Sankashti Chaturthi quotes

May Lord Ganesha bestow you with eternal bliss, peace and contentment!

A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi to all Ganesha devotees May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your lives and shower you lots of blessings

Let Ganesha keep away all evils and bless with good wishes. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi to all. Ganpati Bappa Moraya Mangalmurti Moraya

May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness and Prosperity Upon You & Your Family Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!

This is a special time when family

And friends get together, for fun.

Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days,

In this festive season of GANESHA PUJA and always!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ganapati – Lord of all Gods

Alampata – Infinite Lord

Nideeshwaram – Bestower of Treasures & Riches

Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva

Siddhidata – Giver of Success

Harida – Golden colored

Avighna – Remover of all difciculties & obstacles

May Lord Ganesha

Showers his finest blessings on you…

Today and always.

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!

I know that Ganesha is happy with me…

He has made my life so rich with a friend like you.

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

May the Lord Vighnavinayaka

Remove All Obstacles and

Shower You with Bounties

Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You

Lots of Luck and Prosperity

Have a Great Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav

As rains bless the Earth

Likewise, may Lord Ganesha Bless you

With never-ending Happiness

Keep smiling & reciting

Ganapatti Bappa Moorya!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!!!

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

