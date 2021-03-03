Yashoda Jayanti 2021 Falls On March 4 This Year: Know About Its History And Significance

Yashoda Jayanti is observed on the Shashti tithi of Krishna paksha in the Hindu month of Falgun. This year, Yashoda Jayanti falls on March 4, 2021. The day is widely celebrated in ISKCON and Krishna temples located all around the world. On this day, women keep a fast for their children wishing for their well being. Read on to know more details about Yashoda Jayanti 2021 history and its significance.

ALSO READ| Hollywood Action Director Nick Powell Comes On Board For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Yashoda Jayanti History

Yashoda Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Maa Yashoda. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born to Maa Devaki, however, he was brought up by Maa Yashoda. Krishna's father Vasudeva had sent his child to Nanda baba in Gokul, so as to protect him from Devaki's brother Kansa, who wanted to kill the child. Therefore, Krishna being Devaki's biological son, is also known as Yashoda's son. On this day, mothers pray for the well being of their children. Devotees worship mother Yashoda and Lord Krishna on this day.

The bond between mother Yashoda and Krishna is depicted in various mythology texts. One such instance was when Krishna's balavatar and Yashoda were playing outside, and Krishna puts a fistful of soil into his mouth. On finding what Krishna had done, Yashoda starts to scold him, but when she sees what is inside Krishna's mouth, she realises that she can see the whole universe in the little child's mouth. She realises that Krishna is not an ordinary child, and is the Lord himself. She then faints, however, Krishna removes her memory so that she treats him like a normal kid.

ALSO READ| Urvashi Rautela Pays Tribute To Iconic Madhubala With 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Song

Yashoda Jayanti significance

Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated on a massive scale in Gokul, which is the village where Lord Krishna lived. On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath during Brahma muhurta. The balavatar of Krishna is worshipped on this day along with the idol of mother Yashoda. Devotees also offer red chunri to Goddess Yashoda, as well as sweets and butter to Lord Krishna. Take a look at the tithi details of this day.

Falgun Krishna Paksha Shashthi date starts - 04 March 2021 day on Thursday at 12:21 pm

Falgun Krishna Paksha Shasthi date ends - 05 March 2021 days on Friday, at 09:58 am

ALSO READ| Saddened By Attack On Character': Meghan Denies Allegations Of 'bullying' Palace Staff

ALSO READ| 'Not Easy For Outsiders': Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Tejas' Director's Struggle For 1st Break