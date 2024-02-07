Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Fitness Guide For New Moms: Here's How You Can Stay In Shape

From home workouts to mindful practices, the new age mothers are more concerned with the empowering the world of fitness. Here are some ways to stay fit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
New age Mothers
New age Mothers | Image:freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It is difficult to focus on health and get back in shape after giving birth. Especially, when taking care of the little one. However, putting an extra effort to focus on diet, sleep, and fitness is equally important for new mothers as much as they are important for their newborns. Here are a few ways how new mothers can get back in shape and also stay relaxed mentally with these workout practices.

 

Yoga

Postnatal yoga, also known as postpartum yoga, may help new age mothers with physical, mental, and emotional challenges. It can also help with recovery and restoration, and can alleviate stress and depression after giving birth.

Advertisement

 

 

Regular workout sessions

New mothers can at least  do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. This can be broken up into 30-minute workouts five days a week, or into smaller 10-minute sessions throughout the day.

Advertisement


Fun activities

From cooking to shopping to spa days, traveling to volunteering,  adventrous sports these activities can be done whether your daughter or your son is younger.

Advertisement

 

 

Sustainable diet

New age moms can choose protein-rich foods, such as lean meat, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils and seafood low in mercury, or they can eat the whole grains as well as fruits and vegetables. Eating a variety of foods while breastfeeding will change the flavor of your breast milk.

Advertisement

Detox

Drinking plenty of water that add fresh organic lemon wedges to your water for added detoxification support. Get lots of sleep. Go to bed earlier than you normally do and take naps throughout the day if possible.

Advertisement

Stay Close to nature

A new-age mom   is someone who respects and ready to accept the roots but is also headstrong about embracing new age methods to refine her traditions.
Priority to mental health

Advertisement

After the birth, the mother with depression suffers a lot and they may  fail to adequately eat, bathe or care for herself in terms of hygiene. This may increase  the risks of ill health.

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement