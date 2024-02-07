Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 00:09 IST
Fitness Guide For New Moms: Here's How You Can Stay In Shape
From home workouts to mindful practices, the new age mothers are more concerned with the empowering the world of fitness. Here are some ways to stay fit.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
It is difficult to focus on health and get back in shape after giving birth. Especially, when taking care of the little one. However, putting an extra effort to focus on diet, sleep, and fitness is equally important for new mothers as much as they are important for their newborns. Here are a few ways how new mothers can get back in shape and also stay relaxed mentally with these workout practices.
Yoga
Postnatal yoga, also known as postpartum yoga, may help new age mothers with physical, mental, and emotional challenges. It can also help with recovery and restoration, and can alleviate stress and depression after giving birth.
Regular workout sessions
New mothers can at least do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. This can be broken up into 30-minute workouts five days a week, or into smaller 10-minute sessions throughout the day.
Fun activities
From cooking to shopping to spa days, traveling to volunteering, adventrous sports these activities can be done whether your daughter or your son is younger.
Sustainable diet
New age moms can choose protein-rich foods, such as lean meat, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils and seafood low in mercury, or they can eat the whole grains as well as fruits and vegetables. Eating a variety of foods while breastfeeding will change the flavor of your breast milk.
Detox
Drinking plenty of water that add fresh organic lemon wedges to your water for added detoxification support. Get lots of sleep. Go to bed earlier than you normally do and take naps throughout the day if possible.
Stay Close to nature
A new-age mom is someone who respects and ready to accept the roots but is also headstrong about embracing new age methods to refine her traditions.
Priority to mental health
After the birth, the mother with depression suffers a lot and they may fail to adequately eat, bathe or care for herself in terms of hygiene. This may increase the risks of ill health.
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 00:09 IST
