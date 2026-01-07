10 Hours Of Sleep, No Breakfast And Evening Tea: 'Rahman Dakait' Akshaye Khanna Sheds Light On His Fitness Regime

Akshaye Khanna is basking in the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The actor played the role of the menacing villain, Rehman Dakait, in the movie directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh. In a new interview, the 50-year-old actor has shared his daily fitness routine and the foods he eats.

No breakfast, no snacking for Akshaye Khanna

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Akshaye Khanna shared that he has not had breakfast in several years. Usually considered the most important meal of the day, the actor asserted that he avoids breakfast and only indulges in dinner and lunch. He said, “For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit.”



Not just breakfast, the Chhaava fame also prefers not to indulge in the habit of snacking. He adds, “In the evening, I just have a cup of tea, that's it." More than his diet, Akshaye attributes a good night's sleep to his overall good health. The actor stressed that he sleeps around 10 hours a day, which is a non-negotiable for him.



Akshaye Khanna's favourites includes cake

In the same conversation, the actor also specified what food items are included in his lunch and dinner. He shared, “For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish. At night I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat."

