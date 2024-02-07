English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Achieve Your Weight Goals With Strategic Steps For A Healthy Calorie Deficit

Creating a healthy calorie deficit is about making sustainable choices that support your well-being. Here is how you can achieve it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Representative image of calorie deficit
Representative image of calorie deficit | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Creating a healthy calorie deficit is a fundamental principle for weight loss, but it's crucial to approach it in a sustainable and nourishing way. Here are tips to help you achieve a calorie deficit while prioritising your health and well-being.

Calculate your caloric needs

Determine your daily caloric needs based on factors like age, gender, weight, activity level, and goals. Online calculators or consultations with nutritionists can provide estimates. This baseline helps you understand how many calories you need to maintain your current weight.

Calculate your caloric needs | Representative image: Unsplash

Set realistic goals

Establish achievable weight loss goals. Aim for a gradual and steady reduction in calories rather than opting for drastic cuts. Aiming for 500 to 1,000 calories less than your maintenance level per day can lead to a safe and sustainable weight loss of about 1-2 pounds per week.

Prioritise nutrient-dense foods

Focus on nutrient-dense foods that provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Incorporate whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats into your meals. These foods not only support your overall health but also contribute to a feeling of fullness, helping you maintain a calorie deficit without feeling deprived.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes, the body can misinterpret thirst as hunger, leading to unnecessary calorie consumption. Staying hydrated supports overall health and can aid in managing appetite.

Portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes. Use smaller plates, bowls, and utensils to help control portions visually. Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues, and avoid mindless eating. Chew your food slowly and savor each bite to enhance satisfaction.

Portion control is important | Image: Freepik

Engage in physical activity

Exercise plays a key role in creating a calorie deficit. Find activities you enjoy, whether it's walking, jogging, swimming, or strength training. Consistent physical activity not only burns calories but also boosts metabolism and contributes to overall well-being.

Limit processed and sugary foods

Reduce the consumption of processed and sugary foods. These items often contribute empty calories and can lead to energy crashes. Choose whole, unprocessed foods to support overall health and sustainable weight loss.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

