Soha Ali Khan's Unforgiving Post-Eid Workout Is Perfect To Burn Off Festive Indulgence | Watch

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and often posts videos of her workout routines and motivates her fans in getting healthier. Her sister Saba has shared video of her intense routine post Eid celebrations.

Soha Ali Khan’s intense workout routine goes viral

Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which the actress is seen doing intense routine in gym. Along the video, the caption read, “And now it’s time to burn off yesterday’s seviyan, #posteidworkout!”. Many fans reacted to Soha Ali Khan’s video clip and praised her for her amazing moves. One user wrote, “U are truly an inspiration for us. Much love’. Another user wrote, “Lovely, an inspiration”. “Nice”, wrote the third user.

Soha recently celebrated Eid with her family- including her husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi. Her sister took to Intsgaram and shared a heartwarming post in which she was seen with her loved ones including Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan. Along the post, the caption read, “Family Matters most.…Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

Soha Ali Khan’s workout sessions

Soha Ali Khan had earlier posted a stunning video clip in which she can be seen working out at her home while performing jumping squats, wall and pole exercises, etc. In the caption, she wrote, “Week five - find the drive![sic]” and added a bicep emoji next to it. She received numerous praises from her fans who dropped in heart and fire emojis to depict how she looked lovely and full of fire in her latest workout video. Some fans also stated how ‘pretty’ she looked during workout sessions, while others praised her for being so fit.

For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan is the younger daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan of Bhopal.

She is best known for her role in the drama Rang De Basanti, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand and Dil Kabaddi among others.