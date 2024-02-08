Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Morning vs Evening Walk: Which Is More Beneficial For Your Fitness Regime?

Both morning and evening walks come with their unique set of benefits, contributing to physical fitness, mental well-being, and bodily health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Morning vs evening walk
Morning vs evening walk | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Are you a morning person or a late-night owl? Well, for both categories of people, fitness should be a priority and nothing is more convenient than a long walk. The choice between an evening or morning walk often boils down to personal preferences, schedule constraints, and individual health goals. Both options come with their unique set of benefits, contributing to physical fitness, mental well-being, and bodily health. Let's explore the advantages of both evening and morning walks to help you decide which suits you best.

Representative image of morning walk | Unsplash

Benefits of early morning walks

Fresh start - A morning walk provides a refreshing start to the day, helping to wake up the body and mind. The cool, crisp air and the serenity of early hours contribute to a calm and focused beginning.

Boosts metabolism - Engaging in physical activity in the morning can kickstart your metabolism. This can result in increased energy levels throughout the day and may aid in weight management.

Advertisement

Vitamin D exposure - Morning sunlight is an excellent source of natural vitamin D. Exposure to sunlight in the morning helps regulate the circadian rhythm and can contribute to improved mood and sleep patterns.

Enhances focus - Starting the day with a brisk walk can enhance mental clarity and focus. It provides a quiet time for reflection and can set a positive tone for the day ahead.

Advertisement

Benefits of late evening walks

Stress relief - An evening walk can serve as an effective stress reliever after a day of work or responsibilities. It allows for unwinding, helping to release tension and promoting relaxation.

Advertisement
Representative image of evening walk | Unsplash

Social opportunities - Evening walks often coincide with sunset, creating a picturesque backdrop. It can be an ideal time to share the experience with friends or family, fostering social connections.

Temperature comfort - In many regions, the evening tends to be cooler compared to the morning. This can make the walk more comfortable, especially during hot summer months. On the other hand, due to the current cold wave in many parts of India, fog in the morning makes evening walks more comfortable.

Advertisement

Flexibility - For individuals with busy morning schedules or those who struggle with early wake-ups, evening walks offer a flexible fitness option. It can be a convenient way to incorporate physical activity into a routine.

Ultimately, whether morning or evening walks are ‘better’ depends on individual preferences and lifestyle. Some may thrive on the invigorating start provided by morning walks, while others find solace and relaxation in evening strolls. The key is to establish a routine that aligns with personal preferences and enables consistency. Whether it's the dawn of a new day or the calming dusk, the most important aspect is to prioritise regular physical activity and make it a sustainable part of your daily life.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement