Must-do Warm Up Exercises Before And After An Intense Workout Session

As most fitness enthusiasts must already know, skipping warm-up and cool-down exercises can do more harm than good. While it is important to focus on the main workout, remembering that the body needs proper preparation before intense activity and gentle recovery afterwards is also essential. Especially for high-intensity training, understanding the right warm-up and post-workout exercises is integral for preventing injuries and improving performance.

The importance of warm-up exercises

A good warm-up gradually raises your heart rate, improves blood circulation and loosens tight muscles. It prepares the joints for movement, enhances flexibility and helps the body transition smoothly into intense physical activity. Warming up also improves focus, making your workout more effective and reducing the risk of muscle strain or sudden injuries. After an intense workout, the body needs time to recover. Cooling down helps gradually lower the heart rate, prevents dizziness and reduces muscle stiffness. Stretching after exercise also improves flexibility and minimises post-workout soreness.



Easy warm-up exercises to do before a workout

Start with 8–10 minutes of dynamic movements that activate major muscle groups:

Jumping jacks

A simple full-body movement that increases heart rate and warms up the muscles quickly.

These help loosen stiff shoulders and prepare the upper body for lifting or push-based exercises.

Gentle hip circles improve mobility and reduce stress on the lower back and knees.

Swing each leg forward and sideways to activate the hamstrings, quads and hip flexors.

Slow squats help engage the glutes and knees, preparing the lower body for strength training or cardio.

Standing twists warm up the spine and core muscles, improving overall movement efficiency.



Best post-workout exercises

Spend 5–10 minutes on these calming movements:

