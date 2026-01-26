Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 26 January 2026 at 18:30 IST

Must-do Warm Up Exercises Before And After An Intense Workout Session

While it is important to focus on the main workout, remembering that the body needs proper preparation before intense activity and gentle recovery afterwards is also essential.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Easy warm up exercises
Easy warm up exercises | Image: Freepik

As most fitness enthusiasts must already know, skipping warm-up and cool-down exercises can do more harm than good. While it is important to focus on the main workout, remembering that the body needs proper preparation before intense activity and gentle recovery afterwards is also essential. Especially for high-intensity training, understanding the right warm-up and post-workout exercises is integral for preventing injuries and improving performance.

The importance of warm-up exercises

A good warm-up gradually raises your heart rate, improves blood circulation and loosens tight muscles. It prepares the joints for movement, enhances flexibility and helps the body transition smoothly into intense physical activity. Warming up also improves focus, making your workout more effective and reducing the risk of muscle strain or sudden injuries. After an intense workout, the body needs time to recover. Cooling down helps gradually lower the heart rate, prevents dizziness and reduces muscle stiffness. Stretching after exercise also improves flexibility and minimises post-workout soreness.

Also Read: Malaika Practices Chandra Namaskara, Know Its Benefits

Easy warm-up exercises to do before a workout

Start with 8–10 minutes of dynamic movements that activate major muscle groups:

  • Jumping jacks
     A simple full-body movement that increases heart rate and warms up the muscles quickly.
  • Arm circles and shoulder rolls
     These help loosen stiff shoulders and prepare the upper body for lifting or push-based exercises.
  • Hip rotations
     Gentle hip circles improve mobility and reduce stress on the lower back and knees.
  • Leg swings
     Swing each leg forward and sideways to activate the hamstrings, quads and hip flexors.
  • Bodyweight squats
     Slow squats help engage the glutes and knees, preparing the lower body for strength training or cardio.
  • Torso twists
     Standing twists warm up the spine and core muscles, improving overall movement efficiency.

    Also Read: Hrithik Sets Fitness Goals In Shirtless Pics, Flexes 'Bollywood Biceps' 

Best post-workout exercises

Spend 5–10 minutes on these calming movements:

Advertisement
  • Forward bends
     This stretch relaxes the hamstrings and lower back after heavy leg work.
     
  • Quad stretch
     Standing or lying quad stretches help release tension in the front of the thighs.
     
  • Chest and shoulder stretch
     Opening up the chest counteracts tightness caused by push-ups or weightlifting.
     
  • Calf stretch
     Essential after running or skipping, calf stretches prevent cramps and stiffness.
     
  • Deep breathing
     Slow, controlled breathing helps bring the body back to a resting state and reduces stress.

Also Read: 73 And Ripped! Man Details His Bodyweight Workout And Diet Plan 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 26 January 2026 at 18:30 IST