Updated 26 January 2026 at 18:30 IST
Must-do Warm Up Exercises Before And After An Intense Workout Session
While it is important to focus on the main workout, remembering that the body needs proper preparation before intense activity and gentle recovery afterwards is also essential.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
As most fitness enthusiasts must already know, skipping warm-up and cool-down exercises can do more harm than good. While it is important to focus on the main workout, remembering that the body needs proper preparation before intense activity and gentle recovery afterwards is also essential. Especially for high-intensity training, understanding the right warm-up and post-workout exercises is integral for preventing injuries and improving performance.
The importance of warm-up exercises
A good warm-up gradually raises your heart rate, improves blood circulation and loosens tight muscles. It prepares the joints for movement, enhances flexibility and helps the body transition smoothly into intense physical activity. Warming up also improves focus, making your workout more effective and reducing the risk of muscle strain or sudden injuries. After an intense workout, the body needs time to recover. Cooling down helps gradually lower the heart rate, prevents dizziness and reduces muscle stiffness. Stretching after exercise also improves flexibility and minimises post-workout soreness.
Also Read: Malaika Practices Chandra Namaskara, Know Its Benefits
Easy warm-up exercises to do before a workout
Start with 8–10 minutes of dynamic movements that activate major muscle groups:
- Jumping jacks
A simple full-body movement that increases heart rate and warms up the muscles quickly.
- Arm circles and shoulder rolls
These help loosen stiff shoulders and prepare the upper body for lifting or push-based exercises.
- Hip rotations
Gentle hip circles improve mobility and reduce stress on the lower back and knees.
- Leg swings
Swing each leg forward and sideways to activate the hamstrings, quads and hip flexors.
- Bodyweight squats
Slow squats help engage the glutes and knees, preparing the lower body for strength training or cardio.
- Torso twists
Standing twists warm up the spine and core muscles, improving overall movement efficiency.
Also Read: Hrithik Sets Fitness Goals In Shirtless Pics, Flexes 'Bollywood Biceps'
Best post-workout exercises
Spend 5–10 minutes on these calming movements:
Advertisement
- Forward bends
This stretch relaxes the hamstrings and lower back after heavy leg work.
- Quad stretch
Standing or lying quad stretches help release tension in the front of the thighs.
- Chest and shoulder stretch
Opening up the chest counteracts tightness caused by push-ups or weightlifting.
- Calf stretch
Essential after running or skipping, calf stretches prevent cramps and stiffness.
- Deep breathing
Slow, controlled breathing helps bring the body back to a resting state and reduces stress.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 18:30 IST