Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Quick And Easy Stretching Exercises To Get Rid Of Sore Muscles

If you are someone who experiences muscle soreness frequently, here are some stretches you can try to help ease your pain.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Quick And Easy Stretching Exercises To Get Rid Of Sore Muscles
Quick And Easy Stretching Exercises To Get Rid Of Sore Muscles | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The key to a perfect post-workout recovery is sufficient rest so that your muscles can have time to repair themselves after a heavy session. However, not many know but there are stretches which can help and relieve sore muscles. For the unversed, muscle soreness develops because of microscopic damage to the muscle fibres used during exercising. Acute soreness is felt straight away. It is partly caused by a buildup of lactic acid. 

If you are someone who experiences this frequently, here are some stretches you can try to help ease your pain. 

Hamstring stretch 

All you need to do is lie on your back and raise your right leg, keeping it as straight as possible. Cusp the hamstring on your right leg with both hands. Now, keeping your left leg bent with your foot on the floor, gently bring your right leg towards you keeping it as straight as possible. Hold for 10 seconds and then switch the leg.

File photo of women stretching | Image: Unsplash 

Thigh stretch 

Lie on your right side. Now, grab the top of your left foot and gently pull your heel towards your left buttock, stretching the front of your thigh. Keep your knees touching and hold the stretch for as long as you can. Now, repeat on the other side. 

Calf stretch 

Start by keeping your feet parallel. Now, step forward on your right leg, keeping it bent. Slightly lean forward. Now, keep your left leg straight and gently try to lower your left heel to the ground. Hold it for some time and then do it with the opposite leg.

File photo of women stretching | Image: unsplash

Inner thigh stretch 

Sit down on your yoga mat, keeping your back straight, bend your legs out to the side. Now, put the soles of your feet together. Holding on to your feet or ankle, gently lower your knees towards the floor. Hold for as long as you can. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

