English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

With dedication and effort, you can improve your posture and achieve a healthier, more balanced body.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bad posture causes many problems
Bad posture causes many problems | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Improving posture is essential for overall health and well-being, as poor posture can lead to a range of issues such as back pain, muscle tension, and reduced mobility. The best solution to the problem is smartly working out. Adding simple workouts to your routine can help strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and correct postural imbalances. Here are some effective exercises to help combat bad posture.

Shoulder blade squeezes

Sit or stand with your shoulders relaxed and your back straight. Slowly squeeze your shoulder blades together as if you're trying to hold a pencil between them. Hold the squeeze for a few seconds, then release. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions to strengthen the muscles between your shoulder blades and improve posture.

Chest opener stretch

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Interlace your fingers behind your back and gently straighten your arms as you lift them away from your body. Feel a stretch across your chest and shoulders as you open up your chest. Hold this stretch for 15-30 seconds, then release. Repeat as needed to alleviate tension and improve upper body posture.

Plank exercise

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core muscles and hold the plank for 30-60 seconds, focusing on keeping your back flat and avoiding sagging or arching. This exercise strengthens the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining proper posture.

Cat-cow stretch

Begin on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back and lift your chest toward the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale as you round your spine and tuck your chin to your chest (cat pose). Move between cat and cow poses in a smooth, flowing motion, focusing on mobilizing the spine and improving flexibility.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement