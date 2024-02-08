Advertisement

Improving posture is essential for overall health and well-being, as poor posture can lead to a range of issues such as back pain, muscle tension, and reduced mobility. The best solution to the problem is smartly working out. Adding simple workouts to your routine can help strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and correct postural imbalances. Here are some effective exercises to help combat bad posture.

Shoulder blade squeezes

Sit or stand with your shoulders relaxed and your back straight. Slowly squeeze your shoulder blades together as if you're trying to hold a pencil between them. Hold the squeeze for a few seconds, then release. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions to strengthen the muscles between your shoulder blades and improve posture.

Chest opener stretch

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Interlace your fingers behind your back and gently straighten your arms as you lift them away from your body. Feel a stretch across your chest and shoulders as you open up your chest. Hold this stretch for 15-30 seconds, then release. Repeat as needed to alleviate tension and improve upper body posture.

Plank exercise

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core muscles and hold the plank for 30-60 seconds, focusing on keeping your back flat and avoiding sagging or arching. This exercise strengthens the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining proper posture.

Cat-cow stretch

Begin on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back and lift your chest toward the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale as you round your spine and tuck your chin to your chest (cat pose). Move between cat and cow poses in a smooth, flowing motion, focusing on mobilizing the spine and improving flexibility.