English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Weightlifting For Beginners: Tips To Start Your Fitness Journey With Safety

Starting your weightlifting journey as a beginner can be immensely rewarding if you do it safely. Here are some tips for you to start with.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lifting
Weightlifting tips for beginners | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Starting weightlifting as a beginner can be both exciting and beneficial for your overall health and fitness. However, it's crucial to approach weightlifting with the right mindset and safety precautions to ensure a positive and injury-free experience. Here are some tips for beginners looking to start their weightlifting journey with complete safety.

Start with a proper warm-up

Before diving into weightlifting, it's essential to warm up your muscles to prevent injuries. Spend at least 5-10 minutes engaging in cardiovascular exercises like jumping jacks or brisk walking, followed by dynamic stretches to prepare your body for the workout.

Focus on form, not weight

As a beginner, prioritize proper form over lifting heavy weights. Correct form is crucial for targeting the right muscles and avoiding injuries. Start with lighter weights and gradually increase as you become more comfortable with the movements.

Learn the basics

Familiarise yourself with fundamental weightlifting exercises such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses. Understanding the basics lays a strong foundation for your weightlifting journey.

Begin with bodyweight exercises

If you're new to weightlifting, start with bodyweight exercises to build strength and improve your range of motion. Squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks are excellent options to develop foundational strength.

Progress gradually

Progression is key in weightlifting, but it's crucial to increase weights gradually. Aim for a weight that challenges you but allows you to maintain proper form. As your strength improves, you can progressively add more weight to continue challenging yourself.

Include rest days and stay hydrated

Your muscles need time to recover and grow stronger. Add rest days to your routine to prevent overtraining and reduce the risk of injuries. Listen to your body and prioritize recovery. Proper hydration and nutrition are vital for a successful weightlifting journey. Drink enough water throughout the day, and fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats to support muscle growth and recovery.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel34 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education39 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement