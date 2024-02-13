Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

What Are Love Handles? Easy Hacks To Get Rid Of Them

If you are looking to get rid of your love handles, here are simple hacks that will help you in your fitness journey.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
obesity
Representative image of love handle | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Love handles, also known as muffin tops, are pockets of excess fat that accumulate around the sides and back of the waistline. While they may be endearing in name, many people struggle with these stubborn areas of fat and seek effective ways to reduce or eliminate them. Here's a closer look at what love handles are and some strategies to help you get rid of them:

What Are Love Handles?

Love handles refer to the fatty deposits that accumulate around the waistline, extending from the hips to the lower back. They are often more prominent in individuals with a higher percentage of body fat, but they can affect people of all body types. Love handles can be a source of frustration for many people, as they can affect the appearance of clothing and contribute to feelings of self-consciousness.

Several factors can contribute to the development of love handles. Some individuals are genetically predisposed to storing fat around the waistline, making it more challenging to eliminate love handles through diet and exercise alone. Other reasons include a poor, sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity.

How to get rid of love handles?

  • While spot reduction of fat is not possible, a combination of healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce overall body fat and diminish the appearance of love handles. Here are some effective strategies.
  • Focus on eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and refined carbohydrates, which can contribute to weight gain and fat accumulation.
  • Engage in both cardiovascular exercise and strength training to burn calories, build muscle, and improve overall body composition. Cardiovascular activities such as running, cycling, or swimming help burn calories and promote fat loss, while strength training exercises target specific muscle groups, including those around the waistline.
  • Engage in exercises that target the muscles of the core, including the obliques and lower back, to strengthen and tone the waistline. Examples include side planks, Russian twists, bicycle crunches, and oblique twists.
  • Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day can help support metabolism, promote satiety, and prevent overeating.
  • 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night is very important because inadequate sleep can disrupt hormone levels, increase appetite, and contribute to weight gain.
Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

