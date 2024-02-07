Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:49 IST

What Happens To Your Body When You Cut Out Sugar Like Kartik Aaryan

Reducing your intake of added sugar over time can benefit overall health, including maintaining a moderate weight and healthy blood sugar levels.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sugar
A representative image. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, announced the film wrap on Wednesday. He shared a video in which he was seen gorging on his favourite sweet dish - Rasmalai. The actor revealed that he got to taste the sugar after a year as he had cut down the sugar intake altogether to keep his body in shape. However, do you know, that cutting out or limiting added sugar has benefits?

Benefits of cutting down added sugar

Reducing your intake of added sugar over time can benefit overall health, including maintaining a moderate weight and healthy blood sugar levels. Cutting on added sugar is important as excessive consumption can cause several health risks such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver.

Weight loss:  A 2021 Clinical Diabetes study revealed that consuming excessive added sugars leads to overweight and obesity due to their high-calorie content.

Diabetes risk: Various studies have revealed that excessive consumption of sugar, particularly sweetened drinks, can heighten the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes. Being overweight or obese is often associated with difficulties in regulating blood sugar levels and reduced responsiveness to insulin, which can eventually result in the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Controls ageing: Reducing the consumption of added sugar and maintaining healthy blood glucose levels can help slow down the ageing process of the skin. Studies indicate that lowering the intake of sugar can significantly decrease the ageing effects caused by AGEs on the skin. This effect is enhanced when your diet consists of a lot of fruits and vegetables.

Lower risk for depression: Reducing your sugar intake can help maintain your memory as you get older. A cross-sectional study of 3,623 Americans aged 60 and above was conducted in 2020 and published in the journal Nutrients. The research revealed a correlation between high sugar consumption and the prevalence and intensity of memory impairment.

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:47 IST

