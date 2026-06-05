World Enviornment Day 2026: Expert Approved Ayurvedic Habits That Help Stay Healthy As Pollution Increases

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme 'Only One Earth'. Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges.

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On the ocassion, it is important to address one of the most pressing matters gripping most parts of the country, pollution. The air pollution levels have breached hazardous levels in several urban cities in India. The rising pollution affects not only the skin and hair but also leaves a major dent on the respiratory health and poses an overall health challenge. Be it a burning sensation in the throat or irritation in the eye, most people have adapted to living with the pollution. While face masks and diet regulation are good ways to manage the ill effects of pollution, there are some simple Ayurvedic practices that might help as well.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Ayurvedacharya and author, has highlighted some everyday Ayurvedic habits that can help tackle pollution better.

Internal cleansing

Mornings carry a lot of what the body has processed overnight. One of the simplest Ayurvedic habits is rinsing the nose with warm saline water. It sounds clinical, but in practice, it’s a small reset, especially when dust and pollutants are part of the air you breathe daily.

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Oil pulling is another morning ritual many still follow. A spoonful of oil, usually sesame or coconut, is swished in the mouth for a few minutes. It’s not dramatic or uncomfortable; it just feels like a slow clearing out of overnight residue. Many people notice their mouth feels lighter afterwards, especially in dry or polluted conditions.

Food choices

Food choices tend to shift naturally when the air feels harsh. Heavy, oily, or overly processed meals often feel harder to digest on days when pollution is high. Ayurveda leans toward warm, freshly prepared food, things that are easy on the system rather than overwhelming it. Soups, light dals, khichdi, steamed vegetables, these tend to show up more in traditional recommendations.

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Home remedies

There’s a reason Tulsi keeps showing up in so many Indian homes. A few leaves in hot water, or in tea, is still a common practice for soothing the throat. Ginger and cinnamon are often added for warmth and comfort, especially when there’s a lingering cough or congestion.

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Steam inhalation is another habit that helps. A bowl of hot water, sometimes with a few leaves or drops of oil, and a towel over the head, it’s simple, slightly old-school, but still widely used when breathing feels heavy.



Also Read: Why Is World Environment Day Celebrated On June 5? Know Theme, History

Skin protection

Skin tends to show pollution quickly. Dryness, dullness, or that uneven texture that wasn’t there a few weeks ago. In Ayurveda, oil massage or abhyanga is used to create a kind of protective layer. Sesame oil is commonly used and applied gently before a bath.

Breathing practices



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Pranayam, or slow, controlled breathing, is usually encouraged when the air outside feels uncomfortable. Some people prefer doing this early in the morning when the air is relatively cleaner. Others do it at night as a way to settle down after being outdoors.

Way of living