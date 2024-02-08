Advertisement

Intermittent fasting is a type of fad diet where you switch between eating and prolonged periods of fasting. The most popular kind of intermittent fasting type is where one eats for 8 hours and then fasts for 16 hours. There are a lot of doubts regarding the kind of workouts one can do while doing an intermittent fast, the timing of these workouts, and how to conserve your energy while balancing the workout and fasting period.

When to workout?

According to a study by Cambridge University Press, the best time to workout while on an intermittent fast is during the fasting period, provided your goal is losing weight. The study stated that “There was a significant increase in fat oxidation during exercise performed in the fasted, compared with the fed state.”

Hydration is important

Stay well-hydrated, especially during fasting periods. Water is crucial for overall health and can help curb hunger. Consider adding electrolytes if you engage in intense workouts to maintain proper hydration levels. You can also have green tea.

Hydration is important | Image: Unsplash

Choose the right foods

Break your fast with a balanced meal that includes a mix of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. This will provide sustained energy for your workout and aid in muscle recovery afterward.

Focus on strength training

Add strength training exercises to your routine. Building lean muscle mass can be particularly beneficial during intermittent fasting as it helps maintain metabolism and supports fat loss.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT is a great exercise to engage in for people doing intermittent fast. These short, intense bursts of exercise followed by rest periods can be effective in burning calories and improving cardiovascular health.

Post-workout nutrition

If you are working out during your fasting period, schedule it at the end of your fast so that you can eat afterward. After completing your workout, prioritise a well-balanced meal or snack rich in protein and carbohydrates to aid muscle recovery and replenish glycogen stores.

Post-workout nutrition is important | Image: Unsplash

Fasted cardio

As per the Cambridge study quoted above, fat oxidation is faster in a fasted state. So, some might find success with fasted cardio, such as jogging or brisk walking, during the fasting period. Monitor your energy levels and adjust your routine accordingly.