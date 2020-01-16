Restaurants In Mumbai You Need To Visit For Lip-smacking Chicken And Mutton Thalis

In a city like Mumbai, we find hotels and restaurants in every corner of the city. We bring you the list of restaurants in Mumbai that are known for their chicken and mutton thalis. Make sure you visit them when you need lip-smacking delicacies.

Best Chicken Sandwiches In Mumbai That Must Be Tried By Every Food Lover

Chicken Thali at Benzy’s

Benzy’s is a restaurant that serves a fine taste of Kerala in Marol, Andheri. It is a favourite spot among the corporates who go out for a quick but delicious lunch in that area. It is famous for its chicken thali. It comes with three Malabari parathas, dal, rasam, a vegetable, chicken gravy Kerala-style boiled rice and papad with pickle, salad, sol kadi and a sweet dish.

Mutton Thali at Satkar

Every foodie that explores various places in search of yummy dishes will know that there is always a place which is undistinguished but is worth every penny for its awesome food. Satkar in Goregaon is amongst such places. There is nothing fancy about this eatery in appearance but the food that is served there is one of the best in the city. Their mutton thali features mutton in a gravy, bhakri, rice and kokum kadi. The menu is simple but truly delicious.

Unique Cuisines Of The World: Try These Dishes To Explore The Varied Food Culture

Chicken Masala Thali at Highway Gomantak

This eatery in Bandra has been dishing out delicious cuisine for more than 20 years now. The place is mostly famous for its seafood but very few people know that its Chicken Masala Thali always exceeds the expectations. The thali consists of chicken in red or brown gravy and Konkan style light yellow curry served with roti or bhakri and rice. Thecha and sol kadi are also served with it making it a completely satisfying meal.

Mutton Masala Thali at Purepur Kolhapur

As the name suggests, Purepur Kolhapur in Dadar is a go-to place for authentic Kolhapuri food. Its thali features a wide variety of items like mutton masala gravy, khima or egg curry, pulav, a choice of two chapatis or a bhakri, curd onion with unlimited authentic Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa and Pandhra Rassa. Make sure you visit here for an amazing experience of spicy Kolhapuri food.

Food Challenges In Mumbai That Will Give You The Thrill And Satisfaction At The Same Time

Chicken Fry Thali at JP’s Lunch Home

JP’s Lunch Home is located next to Goregaon railway station making it easy to navigate. It is famous for its authentic Malvani and Mangalorean cuisine. Their chicken fry thali comes with an option of three rotis, wade or bhakri, chicken masala, kokum kadi, rice and its famous fry chicken. Their dry chicken fry is famous with among foodies with many even saying that it is probably the best in town.