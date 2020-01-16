Unique Cuisines Of The World: Try These Dishes To Explore The Varied Food Culture

Exploring and discovering new food cultures is a dream for every foodie. Around the world, there are a variety of food cultures with unique flavours and ingredients. However, there are some countries that stand out from the crowd and are renowned for their uniqueness in food cuisines. Here is a compilation of a few most unique cuisines of the world.

Native American

Native American cuisine includes all cuisines and food practices of the indigenous people of America. It includes varied traditional foods, along with the addition of some post-contact foods that have become customary and even iconic of present-day Native American social gatherings (for example, frybread). Foods like cornbread, turkey, cranberry, blueberry, hominy, and mush have been adopted into the cuisine of the broader United States population from Native American cultures.

Ugandan

Ugandan cuisine is highly influenced by different neighbouring cuisines like America, Europe, and Asia. Deep-fried grasshoppers are one of the staple delicacies of this cuisine. The cuisines account for a lot of different flavours and experimental cooking is what this cuisine is all about.

Icelandic

Scandinavian food is quite unique in comparison to other cuisines of the world. From meatballs to potatoes and smoked fish, fermentation is one of the significant aspects of this cuisine. This cuisine is known to smoke and preserve anything whether it is a vegetable or the famous delicacy fermented sleeper shark called harkarl.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian cuisine culture is one of the most famous food cultures in the world. It revolves around local fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and beans. One of the most famous delicacies of this cuisine is the Spam musubi that includes a block of rice, topped with a slice of Spam and wrapped in a piece of nori.

Filipino

Filipino food culture is a mixture of several different cuisines that is Spain, Australia, America, and Malaysia. The base of several dishes in this cuisine is rice. The cuisine includes dishes like fertilised duck eggs, with baby ducklings inside.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Picture by Buffetcrush)