5 Cocktail Recipes To Warm Up Your Winter Using Simple Ingredients

The holiday season has already arrived and warm cocktails might just be the perfect beverage for all the adults out there. Winter cocktail recipes usually consist of the classics, however here are 5 cocktail recipes for winter created by Akash Tomar from Diageo India. The cocktail recipes perfectly set in sync with your movie nights, karaoke sessions or just for a simple gathering. Check out these cocktail recipes for winter one can easily make with simple ingredients.

Talisker Toddy

Ingredients

¾ cup water (hot)

45 ml Talisker Single Malt

2 to 3 teaspoons honey, to taste

2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

For Garnish - Lime Slice and a Cinnamon Stick

Method

In a teapot or saucepan, add cloves and bring the water to a simmering boil

Shift the water to a mug and add the Talisker Single Malt, honey and lemon juice

Stir until the honey dissolves well and taste. Add honey and/or lemon juice as per taste

Garnish with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick/ clove for a snuggle cocktail. Read on for 4 more cocktail recipes that are perfect for winter.

Spiced Walk

Ingredients

45 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

180 ml red wine

1 orange sliced into rounds

5 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2-star anise

Honey to taste

For garnish - Orange slice, Star Anise and Cinnamon Stick

Method

In a saucepan combine all the ingredients apart from the whisky and simmer gently over low heat for 10 – 15 minutes

Pour it into a rock/wine glass and add the Johnnie Walker Black Label

Garnish with citrus slices and cinnamon sticks to get one of the best winter cocktail recipes that you might have tasted yet.

Captain’s Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

45 ml Captain Morgan

1oo ml milk

1 tsp chocolate powder

1 tsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

1 pinch of grated nutmeg

3 large marshmallows

Method

Add the milk, sugar, cinnamon powder and chocolate to a small pot and cook on low heat, stirring constantly, until the chocolate and sugar dissolves

Pour it into a coffee mug and add 45ml Captain Morgan Rum

Garnish it with marshmallows, grated nutmeg and diced/ grated chocolate

Singleton Winter

Ingredients

45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12YO

90 ml lukewarm water

45 ml of orange juice (room temperature)

15 ml of ginger juice

1 tsp honey

Method

Pour warm water, orange juice, ginger juice and honey and stir till honey dissolves

Add Singleton of Glendullan and stir well

Garnish it with orange and dried ginger candy.

Black Coffee Twist

Ingredients

45 ml Black Dog

1 cup Black Coffee

3-star anise

3 cloves

1 Cinnamon stick

30 ml of sugar syrup

Method

Pour black coffee into a pan heat it, add spices and sugar syrup cook on low heat for some time.

Strain it into a coffee mug.

Add 45 ml of Black Dog and garnish it with a cinnamon stick and orange zest.

