5 Cocktail Recipes To Warm Up Your Winter Using Simple Ingredients

The holiday season has already arrived and warm cocktails might just be the perfect beverage for all the adults out there. Winter cocktail recipes usually consist of the classics, however here are 5 cocktail recipes for winter created by Akash Tomar from Diageo India. The cocktail recipes perfectly set in sync with your movie nights, karaoke sessions or just for a simple gathering. Check out these cocktail recipes for winter one can easily make with simple ingredients.
Talisker Toddy
Ingredients
- ¾ cup water (hot)
- 45 ml Talisker Single Malt
- 2 to 3 teaspoons honey, to taste
- 2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 cloves
- For Garnish - Lime Slice and a Cinnamon Stick
Method
- In a teapot or saucepan, add cloves and bring the water to a simmering boil
- Shift the water to a mug and add the Talisker Single Malt, honey and lemon juice
- Stir until the honey dissolves well and taste. Add honey and/or lemon juice as per taste
- Garnish with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick/ clove for a snuggle cocktail. Read on for 4 more cocktail recipes that are perfect for winter.
Spiced Walk
Ingredients
- 45 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 180 ml red wine
- 1 orange sliced into rounds
- 5 whole cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2-star anise
- Honey to taste
- For garnish - Orange slice, Star Anise and Cinnamon Stick
Method
- In a saucepan combine all the ingredients apart from the whisky and simmer gently over low heat for 10 – 15 minutes
- Pour it into a rock/wine glass and add the Johnnie Walker Black Label
- Garnish with citrus slices and cinnamon sticks to get one of the best winter cocktail recipes that you might have tasted yet.
Captain’s Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 45 ml Captain Morgan
- 1oo ml milk
- 1 tsp chocolate powder
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- ¼ tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 pinch of grated nutmeg
- 3 large marshmallows
Method
- Add the milk, sugar, cinnamon powder and chocolate to a small pot and cook on low heat, stirring constantly, until the chocolate and sugar dissolves
- Pour it into a coffee mug and add 45ml Captain Morgan Rum
- Garnish it with marshmallows, grated nutmeg and diced/ grated chocolate
Singleton Winter
Ingredients
- 45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12YO
- 90 ml lukewarm water
- 45 ml of orange juice (room temperature)
- 15 ml of ginger juice
- 1 tsp honey
Method
- Pour warm water, orange juice, ginger juice and honey and stir till honey dissolves
- Add Singleton of Glendullan and stir well
- Garnish it with orange and dried ginger candy.
Black Coffee Twist
Ingredients
- 45 ml Black Dog
- 1 cup Black Coffee
- 3-star anise
- 3 cloves
- 1 Cinnamon stick
- 30 ml of sugar syrup
Method
- Pour black coffee into a pan heat it, add spices and sugar syrup cook on low heat for some time.
- Strain it into a coffee mug.
- Add 45 ml of Black Dog and garnish it with a cinnamon stick and orange zest.
