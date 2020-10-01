World Coffee Day: Coffee Recipes With A Cocktail Twist On This Special Day

International Coffee Day is celebrated annually on October 1. The day marks the celebration of one of the most loved beverages. As per Internationalcoffeeday.org, this year in 2020, the focus is to appreciate millions of farmers who go the extra mile to produce this aromatic crop. On this day, here we bring you some delicious coffee-based cocktail recipes to cherish and celebrate the most beloved beverage. Take a look:

World Coffee Day: Coffee recipes with a cocktail twist

SMIRNOFF COOL BEANS

Ingredients: 45 ml Smirnoff Espresso, 1 Lime Wedge, Cola to top

45 ml Smirnoff Espresso, 1 Lime Wedge, Cola to top Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Highball [Tall Glass] Method: In a tall glass filled with ice pour Smirnoff espresso and top with cola. Gently stir. Squeeze a fresh lime wedge, drop and serve.

KETEL ONE ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients: 50 ml Ketel One, 45 ml Espresso (2.5 tsp Instant Coffee Powder mixed with 20 ml warm water), 15 ml Sugar Syrup

50 ml Ketel One, 45 ml Espresso (2.5 tsp Instant Coffee Powder mixed with 20 ml warm water), 15 ml Sugar Syrup Glassware: Martini Glass

Martini Glass Method: Shake all ingredients with some ice cubes. Fine strain into a chilled glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

SCOTCH SUNSET

Ingredients: 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve, 30ml Espresso / South Indian Filter Coffee Decoction, 20ml Jaggery Syrup

60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve, 30ml Espresso / South Indian Filter Coffee Decoction, 20ml Jaggery Syrup Glassware: Whisky/ Rock Glass

Whisky/ Rock Glass Method: Fill a glass with ice and pour in the whisky. Add the coffee and sweetener; stir well. Garnish by spraying some orange zest and drop it in the drink.

BAILEYS COLD COFFEE

Ingredients: Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur: 50 ml, Black Coffee: 50 ml, Vanilla Ice Cream: 2 scoops

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur: 50 ml, Black Coffee: 50 ml, Vanilla Ice Cream: 2 scoops Glassware: Whisky Glass or Highball glass

Whisky Glass or Highball glass Method: Pour 60 ml Cold black coffee in a whisky or highball glass then add four cubes ice. Add Mixture of Baileys and vanilla ice cream [2 scoop ice cream and 50 ml Baileys]. Garnish with coffee powder sprinkle.

History of World Coffee Day

The International Coffee Organisation in March 2014 launched the first official Coffee Day in Milan. Although various events like Coffee Day, National Coffee Day are held on or around September 20, the first official date was announced as October 1 in 2015. The name 'International Coffee Day' was first used by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, who organised a press conference on October 3 in the year 2009 to announce the first New Orleans Coffee Festival. But the day has been promoted on different dates and different years in many countries. However, the two dates for celebrating World Coffee Day are mainly September 29 and October 1.

