Celebrate World Coconut Day With Refreshing Coconut Cocktails; Check Out Recipes

Coconut, the widely popular tropical fruit grown in the Asia-Pacific region, has made its way all across the globe by becoming a regular staple in everyone’s diet. Coconut’s roots are deeply entrenched in Indian kitchen’s as well as culture. September 2 has a special significance for all coconut-growing nations including India as it is observed as annual World Coconut Day. This classic culinary favourite is used everywhere, be it curry or cocktails. On this World Coconut Day, we bring you the recipe of a few coconut cocktails are a perfect accompaniment to light appetizers and bite-sized platters.

Coconut Cocktail recipes, courtesy Diageo India

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

90 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

10 ml Blue Curaçao

20 ml Coconut Syrup

10 ml Lime Juice

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a blender with ice cubes and blend well.

Garnish with pineapple leaf and coconut slices and serve.

Black & White Coco Fizz

(Image Credit: Diageo India)

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

90 ml Coconut Water

20 ml Sweet Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Syrup

30 ml Soda

Cardamom Pod (optional)

Method:

Add all the ingredients except the soda, in a shaker.

Add a handful of ice cubes and shake well.

Fine strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.

Top with a splash of soda.

Garnish with a hibiscus flower or dried coconut flakes and serve.

Coco Cacao

(Image Credit: Diageo India)

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

30 ml Sweet Coconut Milk

90 ml Hot Chocolate

Method:

Prepare Hot Chocolate, add in the whisky and sweetened coconut milk (you can use unsweetened coconut milk too).

Mix well.

Garnish with coconut chocolate or dried coconut flakes and serve.

Coconut old fashioned

(Image Credit: Diageo India)

60 ml Coconut Fat Washed Black & White Scotch Whisky

20 ml Honey Syrup

2 dashes of Bitters

Method:

Stir all the ingredients with ice cubes.

Fine strain into a chilled glass,

Garnish with an orange twist and serve.

Steps to make a coconut fat washed Black & White

Melt 120 ml of coconut oil if it's hardened, cool it down and pour the liquid fat into a glass jar/ empty jam bottle.

Add 500 ml of Black & White Scotch Whisky, put the lid on the jar and give it a nice shake.

Leave it at room temperature for about 4 to 5 hours for the flavours to infuse, then put the jar in the freezer overnight.

The next day, the fat would have solidified on top of the spirit. Using a knife, make a hole through the congealed fat and pour the spirit through a fine strainer lined with cheesecloth. If required, fine strain again through a coffee filter to remove any left-over solids.

