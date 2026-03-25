Updated 25 March 2026 at 13:52 IST
7 Healthy, Sugar-free Breakfast Options For People With Diabetes
Planning a meal in a household that also has a diabetic patient can be challenging. However, cutting down on sugar and its alternatives does not necessarily mean that you need to give up on taste.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Maintaining a sugar-free and well-balanced diet is a non-negotiable for patients with diabetes. These lifestyle changes not only help manage the blood sugar levels, but also keep other serious conditions arising from it at bay. However, planning a meal in a household with diabetics can be challenging. Choosing the right foods, especially in the morning, can prevent sudden glucose spikes while keeping the body energised. Since breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, here are some wholesome meal options perfect for diabetic patients.
Besan chilla
Made from gram flour, besan chilla is a protein-packed option. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, and spices for flavour. Pair it with mint chutney for a healthy, satisfying meal.
Brown rice Poha
While poha is a common breakfast dish, diabetics should keep portions controlled and add plenty of vegetables and peanuts to increase fibre and protein content. Using brown rice poha can be an even healthier alternative.
Also Read: Step-by-step Recipe To Make No Maida White Sauce Pasta At Home
Oats upma
Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Prepare a savoury oats upma loaded with vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas. It’s filling, low in sugar, and easy to digest.
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Spinach and feta Omelette
A fluffy omelette packed with spinach, feta cheese, and whole wheat toast on the side.
Also Read: Is It Harmful Or Safe To Eat Fruits With Your Daily Meals?
Boiled eggs with toast
Eggs are a great low-carb, high-protein option that won’t spike blood sugar levels. Pair boiled or scrambled eggs with a slice of whole-grain toast for a balanced breakfast.
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Moong Dal chilla
Soaked and blended moong dal makes for a nutritious, low-glycaemic breakfast. Rich in protein and fibre, this dish helps maintain steady energy levels and keeps hunger at bay.
Cottage cheese bowl
Mix a bunch of readily available, seasonal vegetables with lightly baked cottage cheese in a bowl and top it with salad dressings or dips. You can also add cheese as peryour liking. As per Healthline, including dairy porcucts in meals can help reduce insulin resistance in patients with diabetes.
Also Read: Is Your Papaya Sweet? Here's How You Can Know Without Tasting It
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 13:52 IST