7 Healthy, Sugar-free Breakfast Options For People With Diabetes

Maintaining a sugar-free and well-balanced diet is a non-negotiable for patients with diabetes. These lifestyle changes not only help manage the blood sugar levels, but also keep other serious conditions arising from it at bay. However, planning a meal in a household with diabetics can be challenging. Choosing the right foods, especially in the morning, can prevent sudden glucose spikes while keeping the body energised. Since breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, here are some wholesome meal options perfect for diabetic patients.

Besan chilla

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Made from gram flour, besan chilla is a protein-packed option. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, and spices for flavour. Pair it with mint chutney for a healthy, satisfying meal.

Brown rice Poha

While poha is a common breakfast dish, diabetics should keep portions controlled and add plenty of vegetables and peanuts to increase fibre and protein content. Using brown rice poha can be an even healthier alternative.



Also Read: Step-by-step Recipe To Make No Maida White Sauce Pasta At Home

Oats upma

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Prepare a savoury oats upma loaded with vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas. It’s filling, low in sugar, and easy to digest.

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Spinach and feta Omelette

A fluffy omelette packed with spinach, feta cheese, and whole wheat toast on the side.



Also Read: Is It Harmful Or Safe To Eat Fruits With Your Daily Meals?

Boiled eggs with toast

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Eggs are a great low-carb, high-protein option that won’t spike blood sugar levels. Pair boiled or scrambled eggs with a slice of whole-grain toast for a balanced breakfast.

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Moong Dal chilla

Soaked and blended moong dal makes for a nutritious, low-glycaemic breakfast. Rich in protein and fibre, this dish helps maintain steady energy levels and keeps hunger at bay.

Cottage cheese bowl



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