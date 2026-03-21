Alfredo Gets A Healthy Twist: Step-by-step Recipe To Make No Maida White Sauce Pasta At Home

Eating healthily does not necessarily come with the precursor of giving up your favourites. A classic comfort dish that has now become a global favourite is the white sauce pasta. Be it a bowl of alfredo at a fine dining restaurant or a comforting solo dinner at home, white sauce pasta is a safe and go-to option for all foodies and food enthusiasts. However, in India, traditional white sauce is typically prepared by using a spoonful of maida in the sauce, which might not be agreeable with a lot of diets. With this recipe, you can easily make your favourite pasta with a nutritious twist. This healthier version replaces refined flour with wholesome alternatives like wheat and oat flour while retaining the rich, creamy texture that makes Alfredo so satisfying.

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Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat or multigrain pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil (or melted butter)

3–4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 cup milk (you can use low-fat or plant-based milk)

2 tablespoons oat flour or powdered rolled oats (alternatively, wheat flour can also be used)

½ cup grated cheese (preferably mozzarella or cheddar)

Salt and pepper to taste

Mixed vegetables like broccoli, corn, and capsicum (optional)



Also Read: Is It Harmful Or Safe To Eat Fruits With Your Daily Meals?

Step 1: Cook the pasta

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Boil water in a large pot, add a pinch of salt, and cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Once done, drain and set it aside. Reserve a little pasta water, as it can help adjust the sauce consistency later.

Step 2: Prepare the sauce

Heat olive oil (can be replaced with butter) in a pan and sauté chopped garlic until fragrant. Instead of maida, add oat flour or finely powdered oats. Roast it gently for a minute on a low flame to remove any raw taste. This step helps achieve a nutty flavour and thick consistency without using refined flour.



Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Tasty No Onion, No Garlic Dishes To Relish

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Step 3: Add the milk to cook the sauce



Representational Image | Image: Freepik

Slowly pour in the milk while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. Let the mixture simmer on low heat until it thickens into a creamy sauce. If it becomes too thick, add a splash of the reserved pasta water.

Step 4: Add cheese and seasonings

Once the sauce reaches a smooth consistency, add grated cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir well until the cheese melts completely, creating a rich and velvety sauce.

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Step 5: Mix the pasta and vegtables