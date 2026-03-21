Updated 21 March 2026 at 15:47 IST
Alfredo Gets A Healthy Twist: Step-by-step Recipe To Make No Maida White Sauce Pasta At Home
With this recipe, you can easily make your favourite pasta with a nutritious twist. This healthier version replaces refined flour with wholesome alternatives like wheat and oat flour while retaining the rich, creamy texture that makes Alfredo so satisfying.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Eating healthily does not necessarily come with the precursor of giving up your favourites. A classic comfort dish that has now become a global favourite is the white sauce pasta. Be it a bowl of alfredo at a fine dining restaurant or a comforting solo dinner at home, white sauce pasta is a safe and go-to option for all foodies and food enthusiasts. However, in India, traditional white sauce is typically prepared by using a spoonful of maida in the sauce, which might not be agreeable with a lot of diets. With this recipe, you can easily make your favourite pasta with a nutritious twist. This healthier version replaces refined flour with wholesome alternatives like wheat and oat flour while retaining the rich, creamy texture that makes Alfredo so satisfying.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole wheat or multigrain pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil (or melted butter)
- 3–4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup milk (you can use low-fat or plant-based milk)
- 2 tablespoons oat flour or powdered rolled oats (alternatively, wheat flour can also be used)
- ½ cup grated cheese (preferably mozzarella or cheddar)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Mixed vegetables like broccoli, corn, and capsicum (optional)
Also Read: Is It Harmful Or Safe To Eat Fruits With Your Daily Meals?
Step 1: Cook the pasta
Boil water in a large pot, add a pinch of salt, and cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Once done, drain and set it aside. Reserve a little pasta water, as it can help adjust the sauce consistency later.
Step 2: Prepare the sauce
Heat olive oil (can be replaced with butter) in a pan and sauté chopped garlic until fragrant. Instead of maida, add oat flour or finely powdered oats. Roast it gently for a minute on a low flame to remove any raw taste. This step helps achieve a nutty flavour and thick consistency without using refined flour.
Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Tasty No Onion, No Garlic Dishes To Relish
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Step 3: Add the milk to cook the sauce
Slowly pour in the milk while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. Let the mixture simmer on low heat until it thickens into a creamy sauce. If it becomes too thick, add a splash of the reserved pasta water.
Step 4: Add cheese and seasonings
Once the sauce reaches a smooth consistency, add grated cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir well until the cheese melts completely, creating a rich and velvety sauce.
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Step 5: Mix the pasta and vegtables
Add the boiled pasta and sautéed vegetables to the sauce. Toss everything together so the pasta is well coated. Let it cook for another minute so the flavours blend perfectly.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 15:47 IST