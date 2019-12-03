Noida: Finest Restaurants To Dine Out In The Famous Citty

Noida is a planned city that is a short form for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority. It is a part of the National Capital Region of India. Noida has a lot of places to offer when it comes to a delicious meal. The city has evolved over the years in every aspect. Here is a list of some of the finest restaurants to dine in at Noida.

Best dine out restaurants in Noida

Punjabi By Nature

Punjabi By Nature has earned a good reputation for its food and service. It has settled very well within the city and is named as one of the best restaurants by the food lovers. Dal Makhani and Rara Gosht are its major specialities that have impressed the customers and made them visit again. It is said to have a nice ambience and a cosy atmosphere. The restaurant is located in Sector 18.

Pirates of Grill

Pirates of Grill is located on the third floor of DLF Mall, Noida. It is a casual dining restaurant that provides a very pleasant atmosphere. The place serves some of the mouth-watering dishes. Paneer Tikka and Mutton Curry are its major specialties.

Desi Vibes

Desi Vibes is one of the most popular restaurants in Noida. The place serves some of the best main-course items and multiple cuisines. Murg Dhaniya Adraki and Butter Chicken are its major specialities. The place is also known to serve a great range of pickles. Desi Vibes is located in the prime location of Sector 18.

Mainland China

Mainland China is a famous restaurant chain across the country. It has its outlets in some of the popular cities. It is located at Dharam Palace in Noida. It has wonderfully managed to attract a lot of visitors and has ended up impressing with its fine quality of food. The place is a perfect spot for a family dinner and is totally value for money. Golden Garlic Fried Rice and Iceberg Lettuce are its major specialities.

