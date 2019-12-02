Old Delhi: Lotan Chole Wala, Karim And Other Outlets That Offer Delicious Dishes

Old Delhi is known for its narrow lanes and classic architecture. It is famous for its street food and cultural heritage. It is one of the most visited places by tourists. The crowded street and the rich variety of food offers a lot to its visitors. One can't return back without tasting the delicious food. Here is a list of some of the finest places to enjoy a good meal in Old Delhi.

Best places to eat in Old Delhi

Natraj Dahi Bhalla

Natraj Dahi Bhalla is one of the oldest shops in the street and was opened in the year 1940. The place is popular for its spicy food. The major speciality of the place is their special menu. Over the last decades, they have only kept two items on their menu. Their Dahi Bhalla and Aloo tikka have always impressed food lovers. It is located at Bhai Mati Das Chowk.

Lotan Chole Wala

The streets of Delhi are famous for its amazing combination of Chole and Bhature. The place has been bossing the street since 1977 and is always surrounded by foodies. Lotan Chole Wala has earned a fine reputation over the years. It is located in the famous Chawri Bazaar.

Karim

Karim is the first thought in the minds of all the non-vegetarians. They have evolved and opened various franchises across the country. Karim is famous for its famous Nihari and soft Kebabs that will surely make you visit this place again and again. It was first opened in the year 1913 and the founders have left a legacy behind since then. It is located at Gali Kababian in Old Delhi.

Al Jawahar

Al Jawahar is a very popular restaurant in Old Delhi. The place is fully packed on weekends and its food is always in demand. It gives some real goals to all the meat and mutton lovers. It is located near Jama Masjid and easy to locate.

