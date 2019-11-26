Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch

Chicken Biryani is one of the most favourite dishes of Indians. Traditional chicken biryani is made by layering marinated chicken and then layering it with parboiled rice, saffron milk, herbs, and then ghee. The recipe of chicken biryani given below yields a biryani dish that is not too oily, spicy, or hot and pungent, but equally tasty and mouth-watering. You can enjoy this chicken biryani with raita (yoghurt) and papads. Read to know about the recipe-
Recipe for chicken biryani
To make a good dish, always use quality ingredients. The choice of good quality ingredients enhances the flavour of the dish. Here are the ingredients to use for cooking chicken biryani-
NOTE: There are various kinds of basmati rice available in the market. For best results, always go for premium quality basmati rice that is labelled as AGED. This kind of rice is more firm and fluffs up well in chicken biryani, without becoming mushy. Aged rice also has more fragrance.
Marination ingredients for chicken biryani
- ½ kg of chicken
- 3 tablespoon curd
- 1 ¼ tablespoons ginger garlic paste
- Salt
- ¼ tablespoon turmeric
- ½ to 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
- ½ to 1 tablespoon garam masala
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
Other ingredients for chicken biryani
- 2 cups basmati rice
- 2 tablespoon ghee
- 1 large onion
- ¼ to ½ cup mint
- 1 green chilli
- ¼ cup curd
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- ¼ teaspoon salt (for chicken)
- 3 cups water
- ¾ teaspoon salt (to sprinkle on water)
- 2 tablespoon fried onion
Recipe
Preparation for chicken biryani
- Add curd, ginger garlic paste, ½ tablespoon salt, biryani masala powder, turmeric, and chilli powder, to a bowl.
- Mix it well and taste the marinade (add more salt or spice if needed).
- Make gashes on the chicken.
- Add it to the marinade and set aside for an hour.
- Then, rinse the basmati rice three times and soak for 30 minutes.
How to make chicken biryani?
- Heat ghee/oil in a cooker /pot.
- Saute the spices you have, like cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon, jeera, and so on for a minute.
- Fry onions evenly, stirring often until light brown.
- Add chicken and saute for 5 minutes on medium heat.
- Cover and cook on a low flame until the chicken is cooked.
- Saute to evaporate any excess moisture in the pot.
- Add curd, mint, green chilli, red powder, ¼ tablespoon salt, and 1 tablespoon biryani masala.
Layering of the chicken biryani
- Mix everything well and layer chicken evenly at the bottom of the vessel.
- Spread rice evenly in a layer over the chicken.
- Pour 3 cups water or thin coconut milk to a bowl, and add ½ to ¾ tablespoon salt.
- Mix it and taste the water (it must be slightly salty).
- Pour 2 cups of this water across the sides of the cooker.
- Gently pour 1 cup water on top of the rice.
- Level the rice if necessary and sprinkle fried onion and mint.
- Set the flame of the cooker to medium-high.
- Cover and place the whistle.
- Cook until 1 whistle.
- Set the cooker aside to stop cooking further.
- Rest until the pressure settles.
- Fluff up the chicken biryani with a fork.
- Serve from top to the bottom layer, and enjoy your chicken biryani.