Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch

Chicken Biryani is one of the most favourite dishes of Indians. Traditional chicken biryani is made by layering marinated chicken and then layering it with parboiled rice, saffron milk, herbs, and then ghee. The recipe of chicken biryani given below yields a biryani dish that is not too oily, spicy, or hot and pungent, but equally tasty and mouth-watering. You can enjoy this chicken biryani with raita (yoghurt) and papads. Read to know about the recipe-

Recipe for chicken biryani

To make a good dish, always use quality ingredients. The choice of good quality ingredients enhances the flavour of the dish. Here are the ingredients to use for cooking chicken biryani-

NOTE: There are various kinds of basmati rice available in the market. For best results, always go for premium quality basmati rice that is labelled as AGED. This kind of rice is more firm and fluffs up well in chicken biryani, without becoming mushy. Aged rice also has more fragrance.

Marination ingredients for chicken biryani

½ kg of chicken

3 tablespoon curd

1 ¼ tablespoons ginger garlic paste

Salt

¼ tablespoon turmeric

½ to 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

½ to 1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

Other ingredients for chicken biryani

2 cups basmati rice

2 tablespoon ghee

1 large onion

¼ to ½ cup mint

1 green chilli

¼ cup curd

¼ to ½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon salt (for chicken)

3 cups water

¾ teaspoon salt (to sprinkle on water)

2 tablespoon fried onion

Recipe

Preparation for chicken biryani

Add curd, ginger garlic paste, ½ tablespoon salt, biryani masala powder, turmeric, and chilli powder, to a bowl.

Mix it well and taste the marinade (add more salt or spice if needed).

Make gashes on the chicken.

Add it to the marinade and set aside for an hour.

Then, rinse the basmati rice three times and soak for 30 minutes.

How to make chicken biryani?

Heat ghee/oil in a cooker /pot.

Saute the spices you have, like cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon, jeera, and so on for a minute.

Fry onions evenly, stirring often until light brown.

Add chicken and saute for 5 minutes on medium heat.

Cover and cook on a low flame until the chicken is cooked.

Saute to evaporate any excess moisture in the pot.

Add curd, mint, green chilli, red powder, ¼ tablespoon salt, and 1 tablespoon biryani masala.

Layering of the chicken biryani