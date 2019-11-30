Indian Restaurant In UK Fined Over Negligence For Serving Dish To Teen With A Nut Allergy

An Indian restaurant based in the UK was fined Rs 3.5 lakhs for serving a dish with peanuts to a customer who had a nut allergy. The report stated that the staff at 'Gulshan' near Newcastle had served the meal to the 16-year-old and assured her and her family that it was safe to eat. However, after eating a few mouthfuls, the teenager's tongue began to tingle and swell due to the allergic reaction. Shockingly, the family was also made to pay for the meal before they left the restaurant.

The teenager was then rushed to the North Tyneside General Hospital and then to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

The officials from the local food authority's safety team took the remaining chicken curry after which a peanut protein was found that could cause a reaction in someone suffering from a nut allergy. Investigations at the restaurant revealed that there were several inadequate food safety procedures, including wrongly labeled ingredients, lack of staff training and insufficient separation of food to prevent cross-contamination of allergen ingredients. After the incident, the restaurant owners have been fined 3,767 Pounds and directed to pay 2,744 Pounds as costs and 1,000 Pounds as compensation after the company pleaded guilty to breaching the Food Safety Act, 1990.

The family had booked a table at the restaurant on November 10 last year after they were assured on the phone that the eating house can take care of the teenager's nut allergy.

