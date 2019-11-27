Fried Chicken: Best Restaurants And Dishes Around The World To Try This Delicious Dish

Fried chicken is undoubtedly the most savoured food, which is easily available around the world. There are several destinations around the world which have mastered the simple art of frying chicken. We take a look at the best-fried chicken restaurants and dishes around the world.

Korean fried chicken

Koreans are known to indulge in eating fried chicken at all occasions. The double frying method results in one of the crunchiest, crispiest, and tastiest fried chicken to be savoured upon. The concept of Chimaeg, Chi(chicken), and meag( maekju-beer) is the go-to choice for young and old. One can try Poulet Chicken in Seoul or Chicken in the Kitchen.

Nashville fried chicken

One can try Hattie B’s hot chicken in Nashville. The family-owned restaurant serves a traditional hot chicken fried in crispiness. Nashville, in the USA, is a hot place for fried chicken lovers. There are other places like Party Fowl and Pepperfire Hot Chicken that one can try for this dish.

Shrimp paste fried chicken

Har Cheong Gai fried chicken from Singapore is a must-try for seafood and fried chicken lovers. The original dish of Singapore consists of prepping the batter with shrimp paste. The end result is zingy and fresh fried chicken, which is must try.

Gai tod fried chicken

Thailand offers a range of fried chicken through street vendors. There are spiced up options that one can eat. And the chicken is tender from the inside and crispy on the outside. The crispy chicken is served with rice, thus the chicken is intensely marinated with garlic, pepper, coriander, oyster sauce and so on. The end result is the Gai Tod fried chicken.

Karaage fried chicken

The Japanese style of preparing fried chicken, which was originally adopted from the Chinese, is cooking boneless pieces of chicken in soy sauce, garlic, pepper, ginger paste. Like Korean fried chicken, the Karaage chicken is double fried once in batter and once in bread crumbs. Karaage is another must-try fried chicken dish.