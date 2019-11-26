Acidity: Five Incredible Fruits To Eat During Acidity And Cure The Acid Reflux Burn

Acid reflux or acidity may be caused by different foods and drinks. According to medical experts, acidity might, at times, also result in hiatal (or hiatus) hernia. Pregnant ladies may experience acid reflux as the internal organs suffer from extra pressure. When people suffer from any acid reflux, it is advised to avoid eating spicy food, citrus fruits, and foods or packaged food items.

You should pick items that neutralise the extra acid building in the body. Also, keep a check on your weight as the stomach fat can cause pressure on your abdomen, which pushes the gastric juices up to your oesophagus. One should always stick to small meals as large meals can harm the stomach and put pressure on it, resulting in a reflux.

Also read | Cactus Fruit: Here Are Some Of The Benefits Of The Fruit Prickly Pear

Other reasons for acidity

Alcohol

Caffeine

Low dietary fibre intake

Smoking

Lack of exercise

High intake of table salt

Also read | Pomegranate: Benefits Of This Magical Fruit For The Nourishment And Goodness Of Skin

Fruits to eat during acidity

Banana

Yellow bananas are a rich source of potassium, fibre, vitamin C, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. Bananas have high fibre which improves digestion and reduces acidity. Intake of one to two bananas a day, mostly in the morning, can treat your acidity well.

Papaya

Papaya is a sweet tropical fruit that has an abundance of health benefits. Papaya is good at fighting against heart diseases, diabetes, bone health, and asthma. This magical fruit comprises of vitamin K, beta-carotene, calcium, and is also rich in vitamin A. An enzyme called papain is present in Papaya, which helps in improving digestion and also reduces heartburn.

Also read | Dates: Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Dry Fruit For Improving Your Skin And Hair

Watermelon

Watermelon is a popular fruit and mostly eaten in summers. This fruit is high on antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and amino acids. As it contains high water content, it benefits in digestion and body hydration. It also helps in neutralising the acid in the stomach, which, in turn, reduces acidity.

Apple

Apple is rich in vitamin A, C, D, B-16, and B-12. The high content of calcium, iron, and magnesium are also found in apples. It helps to keep your stomach healthy and improves digestion, which leads to regular bowel movement. Apples reduce acid from the body and soothe the stomach.

Fig

Figs have lots of natural sugars, minerals, potassium, calcium, and iron content in them. Figs, which are high in fiber content, helps in regular bowel movement and treats indigestion. Consumption of figs can also treat constipation well.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Also read | Strawberries: Five Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Fruit For Improving Skin Health