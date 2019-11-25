Pomegranate: Benefits Of This Magical Fruit For The Nourishment And Goodness Of Skin

Pomegranate, the fruit of paradise, is one of the most popular fruits to have because of its super health benefits. Pomegranates are juicy red seeds that are also considered as a symbol of prosperity and fertility in various cultures. Besides the health benefits, the fruit has a unique tarty taste, which makes it taste yummy. Medical studies show that pomegranate helps in promoting heart health, in increasing the blood flow and in stabilizing the blood pressure.



Reportedly, Pomegranates also possess some great antioxidant properties and are a rich source of three types of antioxidants - tannins, anthocyanins, and ellagic acid. This fruit also helps in anti-aging benefits and repairing and rejuvenating your skin in countless ways. Here is how you can use the fruit for your skin nourishment.

Benefits of Pomegranate according to medical experts for the nourishment of skin

Cellular regeneration

Pomegranates not only have anti-inflammatory properties and high essential fatty acids but also stimulates Keratinocyte skin cells, which help with cellular regeneration.

Natural glow

Pomegranate juice develops your digestion and increases blood flow, which helps your skin get a radiant and healthy glow. A glass of pomegranate juice regularly can work wonders on your skin by giving great results.

Fights acne

The antioxidants present in pomegranate neutralize free radicals that damage cells and tissues, causing inflammation in the body. The vitamin C content also helps in regulating the production of sebum, an oily secretion which may cause acne.

Improves Texture of the Skin

Pomegranates contain proteins that keep control of the production of collagen and elastin. These two work as the best tightening agents in the skin. Indulging this magical fruit directly or by drinking pomegranate juice daily can prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Sun-Damage Protection

Pomegranate includes the ellagic acid, which is a polyphenol antioxidant and is also found in large quantities. It helps in healing sunburn and is hence known to reverse sun damage. Scientists have found that the amazing antioxidant contents in pomegranate help decrease the harmful effects of UV radiation and prevent the progress of skin tumours.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers regarding a medical condition.