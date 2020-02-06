Ada Pradhaman Recipe: How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home?

Ada Pradhaman is one of the best and most savoured south Indian desserts. This quick and easy-to-make dish tastes amazing and is hugely found during the Kerala Sadhya. South Indian food is filled with delicious idlis, dosas, chutneys, vadas and much more but nothing beats their special coffee and desserts. Ada Pradhaman is one such dessert that can be found outside but easily made at home as well. Here is the Ada Pradhaman recipe and steps to make this scrumptious dessert at home.

Ada Pradhaman Recipe: Ingredients to make the popular Kerala dessert

1 cup of rice

3 1/2 cup coconut milk

4 tablespoon cashews

1/2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

water as required

4 tablespoon raisins

2 1/2 tablespoon ghee

3 cups of cane sugar

4 tablespoon chopped coconut

This dish is filled with ada rice, jaggery, coconut milk, and powdered green cardamom, and together all these flavours bring a unique taste. The steps to make this dish are as follows: Firstly, one needs to boil the rice and keep it to cool down separately. Next, take a non-stick pan and keep it on medium flame and heat ghee in it. Add in raisins followed by cashews and coconut bits. Mix well and fry for a minute or two. Keep them aside.

Meanwhile, in a bowl add water and cane sugar and leave it undisturbed. Take the same non-stick pan, add the remaining ghee in it followed by rice. Cook this for 5 minutes and add in the jaggery-water mixture and mix well. Simmer the mixture until it thickens and then add in coconut milk followed by adding fried dry fruits and powdered green cardamom and mix it all very well. Turn the flame off and pour it into a serving bowl and then serve it fresh and hot. Try this easy Ada Pradhaman recipe at home and share it with your friends and family.