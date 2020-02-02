South Indian Food In Matunga: Best Eateries In The Area To Savour Some Authentic Cuisine

South Indian cuisine is often preferred by the majority of India, due to its subtle flavours and easy preparation. Crispy dosas, fluffy idlis, and a hearty curd-rice-meal act as a comfort meal for many Indians, who resort to South Indian cuisine. South Indian meals tend to be light on pocket and are easily available on any street or lane of a metropolitan city.

South Indian food in Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from being a fishing village to a metropolis. Reportedly, the city of dreams attracts the maximum amount of migrants who have brought a plethora of culinary culture to the city. One such cuisine that has emerged as a winner in Mumbai is South Indian Cuisine, with many places serving authentic South Indian dishes in Mumbai. Here is a list of eateries, serving best South Indian dishes in Matunga, a small locality in Mumbai. Check out.

South Indian Thali at A. Rama Nayak & Sons

Rama Nayak, the founder of the eatery, is reportedly called the 'Father of Udipi' in Matunga, especially because, he was one of the first people to have started a South Indian eatery in Matunga. Established in 1942, the restaurant has a special South Indian Thali, which with time has become one of the favourite dishes of the visitors. Priced at Rs. 225, the South Indian Thali is one of the most popular dishes served in the restaurant.

Address: Shop No. 2/461-A, Ram Nivas, King's Circle, Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga Central Railway Workshop, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019

Tamil-brahmin flavours at Arya Bhavan

The popular food joint in Mumbai was reportedly started by Mr Muthuswamy, who started with selling idlis and vada in Dharavi. With years of hard work and culinary expertise, Muthuswamy founded Arya Bhavan in Matunga.

Besides serving authentic South Indian cuisine, the place also serves Gujarati and Maharashtrian dishes. If you plan to visit this popular South Indian eatery, do not forget to have Paniyaram (steamed dumpling), Idiyappam, and Gunpowder Chutney.

Address: Shop No. 9 & 10, Bhanujyoti Building Opposite Matunga Central Railway Station, Lakhamsi Napoo Rd, Matunga, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019

Different Varieties of Idlis at Idli House

A brainchild of Rama Nayak, the place is popular for different varieties of Idlis it serves. Reportedly, each table at Idli House has a bowl of sesame oil, coconut oil, and two types of podi, to savour with Idli. Some of the popular dishes at this popular eatery are pepper idli, Mysore upma idli, and Jackfruit idli.

Address: 462, Ram Bhavan, Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Maheshwari Udyan E), Kings Cir, Matunga Navjivan Society, Matunga, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019

Besides these popular food joints, other restaurants serving authentic South Indian dishes in Matunga are:

Idli Burgers at Shree Sunders

Sheera at Ram Ashray

Bondas at Mani's Lunch Home

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)