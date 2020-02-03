Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe is not specifically a traditional recipe, as it is even prepared today by many people. This Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe has the inclusion of three main ingredients i.e. Dates, Amaranth, and Almonds. This recipe is purely healthy as it does not include sugar at all, because the dates naturally sweeten the Ladoos. To try this tasty and delicious Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe at home, you will have to invest a little time, but it is easy to make. Here is the Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe for you to make these tasty energy bars easily-

Also read | Boondi Ke Ladoo Recipe | Learn How To Make This Famous Indian Sweet Dish

Image courtesy: @multitude_of _sins

Other Details for this Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe

Cuisine: Indian

Course: Snack

Diet: High Protein Vegetarian

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Serving: 5 people

Also read | From To Coconut To Motichoor - Check 3 Easy-to-make Ladoo Recipes

Ingredients to make this Almond and Amarnath Ladoo recipe

½ cup Amaranth Seeds (Rajgira)

½ cup Dates, deseeded and finely chopped

1 pinch Cardamom Powder (Elaichi)

10 Badam (Almond), coarsely chopped

20 Badam (Almond), powdered

1 ½ cups of water

1 tsp Coconut Oil

Also read | Gulab Jamun Cake Recipe For Foodies Who Love This Delicious Indian Sweet

Instructions for the Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe

To start with Almond and Amaranth Ladoo recipe, add amaranth to water in a saucepan and place it on a medium flame on the gas. Bring the combination to a boil and let it simmer for 7-10 minutes.

Once the amaranth has absorbed and looks slightly cooked, add finely chopped dates to it and again cook. Cover it with a lid for another 5 minutes. You can add some more water at this stage if required.

After cooking amaranth should be soft to touch. Now add cardamom powder and oil and cook it further on a medium flame until it turns into a good mixture and the water is absorbed.

Now you need to add the chopped and powdered almonds. Make sure you mix well and turn off the heat. Keep the saucepan aside and let the mixture cool down entirely.

Now to make the Almond and Amaranth Ladoo, apply some oil on your palms and pinch a small bit of the Almond and Amaranth Ladoo mixture and roll it circularly.

Take care while rolling as the mixture would be very sticky and soft, Garnish it with some small pieces of almonds and place them out in a platter or stock in an airtight box.

Image courtesy: @ujwalasdelicacies

Also read | Lapsi Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Sweet Dish