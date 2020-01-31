Gulab Jamun Cake Recipe For Foodies Who Love This Delicious Indian Sweet

Gulab jamun is amongst the most delicious desserts of India. This sweet dessert is prepared with a blend of all-purpose flour, sugar solution, and more. It is often garnished with dried nuts to enhance flavour. Gulab jamun is made in several varieties and it is little similar to the Bengali sweet roshagullas. Amongst the many quirky gulab jamun recipes, gulab jamun cake is something that might pique your interest. Here is a detailed gulab jamun cake recipe that one can make easily at home:

Ingredients for preparing Gulab Jamun Cake

3/4 cup of gulab jamun mix

3/4 cup of whole wheat flour

3/4 cup of powdered sugar

1 cup of milk

2 teaspoons of almonds or cashew

1/4 cup of odourless oil

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of cardamom powder

Also Read | Gulab Jamun places in Mumbai that every sweet lover must try if they are around the city

Instructions for preparing Gulab Jamun Cake

Step one

Start making gulab jamun cake by adding the mix and sugar in a mixer jar. Blend the mixture thoroughly and keep it aside. In a separate bowl, add wheat flour with baking powder and baking soda in a bowl.

Also Read | From Kurkure Milkshake to Gulab Jamun Pav: 6 dishes nobody would like in 2020

Step two

Now, add the gulab jamun mix and sugar mixture to the flour and mix well. Then, add oil to the new mixture and mix them properly so that they are combined nicely. Add milk to it and mix it very gently to avoid formation of lumps.

Also Read | Gulab Jamun Pav: This dish turns out to be every foodie's worst nightmare

Step three

Pour the batter in a greased tin and bake in a preheated oven. Make sure that the oven is at 180°C and bake for 30 mins only. Once the cake is ready, allow it to cool at room temperature. A delicious and melt-in-your-mouth Gulab Jamun cake is ready to be savoured.

Also Read | 'Gulab jamun ki Sabji' has the internet divided between 'delicious' and 'unbelievable'. Decide for yourself