Boondi Ke Ladoo Recipe | Learn How To Make This Famous Indian Sweet Dish

Food

Boondi Ke Ladoo is amongst the tastiest Laddoos of all the Ladoo recipes. Here is a simple and quick guide on how to make them. Read more to find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Boondi Ke laddoo

Boondi Ke Ladoo is a delicacy relished mostly during the festival season. It is shared across and consumed to celebrate happy moments. People mainly buy sweets, especially Boondi Ke Ladoo from sweet shops. However, one can easily prepare it at home. Here is a simple and quick recipe of how to make Boondi Ke Ladoo at home-

Key Ingredients Of Boondi Ke Ladoo (Laddu)

  • 500g of Gram flour (Besan)
  • 1 Litre of Water or milk
  • 750g Ghee
  • 750 Gram Sugar
  • 3 1/2 Cups Water
  • 10-12 drops of Orange colour
  • 10-12 soaked saffron flakes
  • 50g chopped Cashew nuts
  • 50g Raisins
  • Ten peeled Cardamoms
  • Boondi strainer or fryer of medium-sized holes

How to make Boondi Ke Ladoo at home (Laddu)

Step 1

Start preparing a thin batter with gram flour and water or milk. Also, heat ghee in a pan. Now, put the batter in the fryer or strainer and fill it till the half of it. 

Step 2

Add the Boondis in the pan and drain them in hot ghee by hitting the strainer on side of the pan, lifting then again hitting. It is an easy and quick process. Now, start frying them to get a golden colour, then drain and remove.

Step 3

Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water and mixing them well. Start adding saffron water and colour inside the sugar syrup. Mix the Boondis, syrup, dry fruits and cardamom in one container properly. After ten minutes of mixing the mixture properly, pour a little hot water, cover the mixture with a lid or a plate and keep it aside at least for one or two hours. To make Boondi Ke Ladoo, prepare round balls with moist hands.

