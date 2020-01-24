Lapsi Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Sweet Dish

Lapsi is a widely popular Gujarati dish. Also known as Dalia, Lapsi is a perfect dish that is enriched with the goodness of milk, sugar and loads of nuts. This mouth-watering recipe is prepared with broken wheat, sugar, nuts, almonds, cardamom powder, and raisins. This is an easy-to-make recipe that is an ideal way to end your meals. You can serve Lapsi recipe to your friends and family members for various occasions. Not to mention, your culinary skills will also be appreciated by all. You can pair this wheat pudding with a hot cup of tea. Here are the steps and ingredients for Lapsi recipe.

How to make Lapsi?

Ingredients for Lapsi recipe (For 2 servings)

2/3 cup broken wheat

1 almonds

1 and 2/3 cup water

2/3 tablespoon green cardamom

6 and 3/4 raisins

1/3 cup and 1 and 1/4 tablespoon ghee

1/3 cup and 1 and 1/4 tablespoon sugar

3 and 1/4 cashews

Steps for Lapsi recipe

Step 1

To prepare this scrumptious recipe start with soaking the raisins in water and keep it aside. Meanwhile, take a medium-sized pan and add water to it. Let the water boil for some time. Make sure you boil the water on a medium flame. Then add almonds in it. Wait until the almonds start to boil. Once boiled take them off the pan and immediately them in cold water. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Take a pan, preferably deep bottomed pan, and heat on a medium flame. Add ghee to the pan and let it heat properly. Then add broken wheat and stir it. Keep stirring until you notice the mixture turns brown in colour. Add water to the deep bottomed pan and let the mixture cook until it gets tender. Wait until the water has vaporised.

Step 3

Once there is no water left in the pan, add sugar with water and ghee. Again cook the mixture. Make sure you cook on a low flame for about 10 minutes. When the ghee is significantly visible on the sides of the pan, then turn off the flame. Once done transfer the Lapsi in a bowl. You can garnish it with grated almonds and cashews. Your Lapsi ready is ready to be served.

