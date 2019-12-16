Aloo Parantha: Try This Quick And Easy Aloo Parantha Recipe At Home

Aloo Paranthas are widely loved in India, especially in the northern States. It is a simple mixture of flour and mashed potatoes combined with a few spices served with yoghurt. Over the years, the dish had a lot of varieties developed where people experimented with various ingredients. While the ingredients change, the basic recipe remains the same. Here is a simple recipe for Aloo Parantha to try the next time you are home alone.

Quick and easy Aloo Parantha Recipe

For The Chapati Dough:

1 cup, Wheat flour

1 tsp, Oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

For The Aloo Stuffing:

2 large, Potatoes

2 tbsp, Coriander leaves

Turmeric powder – a generous pinch

1 tsp, Jeera

1/2 tsp, Ajwain (Omam)

Salt to taste

Directions

In a mixing bowl add wheat flour and salt. Then add water, little by little, and gather the flour to form a soft pliable dough. Once it is gathered to a mass, add 1/2 tsp oil and knead it once again. The dough should not be too tight or too loose, it should be non-sticky at this stage. Allow it to rest for a while until the stuffing is prepared.

Cut potatoes into half and pressure cook them until soft which will take about 5-6 whistles. Peel off the skin and mash it well. Add turmeric powder to it and mix well with your hands and set it aside. Heat oil in a pan, add ajwain and wait till it splutters.

Then add mashed potatoes in it, sauté for 2 mins and then add salt as required and give a quick stir. Finally, add chopped coriander leaves, mix it well and switch it off.

Make small balls with the mixture and set it aside. Mix wheat flour with water to form a soft pliable dough. Now divide the chapati dough into equal parts and roll into smooth doughs bigger than the aloo balls. Flour the surface and roll the chapati dough till it is slightly thicker. Then place the aloo ball in the centre and gather the dough from all sides and seal.

Seal it well, flip to other side and start rolling to make a slightly thinner paratha. Dust flour whenever needed to prevent it from being sticky. Heat a tawa and carefully place the parathas on it, sprinkle oil around it and cook until the parathas turn golden brown.

Serve the paranthas hot laced with ghee or butter with yoghurt or chutney on the side.

Tip: If you’re bored of your regular aloo paratha, there are simple ways to spice up the recipe. Simply add Kasuri methi to stick to the basic paratha but amp up the taste. The stuffing can also be modified by adding ingredients like paneer, cheese, other veggies and more.

