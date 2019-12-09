Best Places In New Delhi That Serve Flavoursome Paranthas To Savour

Paranthas are the ideal option to satiate your hunger pangs. Whether it is stuffed with potatoes, cottage cheese, or just savoured plain with butter, a Parantha always tastes better. Every North Indian Dhaba serves this mouth-watering dish with Dal Makhani laced with cream, and pickles. Over time, restaurants have started experimenting with this classic comfort meal by adding twists to its flavours. From dry fruits to cheese, vivid stuffing has taken over the basic Parantha. Here, we have listed down some of the best places in the capital city of New Delhi that serve delicious Paranthas.

1. Paranthe Wali Gali

Boasting of its unique legacy, Paranthe Wali Gali is the household name in the city of New Delhi. Besides the usual Gobhi, Pyaaz and Aaloo Paranthas, this place serves the choicest of flavours including Meva, Rabri and Jaipuri Parantha amongst others to pick from. This wholesome meal sizzles in the fresh butter and is served with potato curry, pickle and Raita.

2. Moolchand Paranthe Wala

Moolchand Paranthe Wala provides you with the benefit of late-night binge eating. This place serves piping hot paranthas with crisp chillies and raita. Their signature dishes include Anda and Aaloo parantha. Winters are the best time to savour this with cubes of butter-soaked in the Paranthas, while you are sipping on steaming hot Chai. Besides, you can also relish their Rajma Chawal, which is worth the try.

3. Not Just Paranthas

This chic restaurant is filled with vibrant colours and its quirky setting will bring out the kid in you. Aiming to ace the fusion of desi food with a millennial twist, Not Just Paranthas has come up with mind-blowing flavours with utter brilliance. With more than a hundred Parantha stuffing, this place also serves Chur Chur Chicken Do Pyaza. This messy delish steals your heart at its first sight. Loaded with the burst of flavours, it is served with pickles, crunchy onions, Pudina chutney and gravy. One can also try Sharabi Parantha which is dried nuts soaked in Alcohol.

