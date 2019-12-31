An Easy Stuffed Bati Recipe To Try At Home And Enjoy A Lip-smacking Meal

As we all know, Rajasthani food items and dishes are spicy, rich, layered and have a very traditional and authentic taste. Stuffed Bati, which is also known as Masala Bati, in Rajasthan is one such delicious food item that is stuffed with tangy masala inside. Stuffed Bati or Masala Bati, is a Rajasthani bread made by stuffing the Bati dough with a blend of peas and potato, and other spices. This Stuffed Bati is specially served with dal (urad dal) and spicy chutney along with it. So, to try this scrumptious authentic Rajasthani dish here is the easy recipe of Stuffed Bati.

Other details for the Stuffed Bati

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serving: 4 People

Here is the delicious and easy recipe of Stuffed Bati

Ingredients needed to make Stuffed Bati

For the dough

3 cups full of Whole-wheat flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp Ajwain

¼ cup of vegetable oil

For the masala

½ cup Potato boiled and mashed finely

¼ cup Peas boiled and mashed finely

Salt as per taste

½ tsp Green chilli finely chopped to enhance the taste

½ tsp Ginger grated

2 tbsp Fresh coriander finely chopped

1 tsp Amchoor powder (Dry Mango Powder)

1 tsp Fennel powder (Saunf powder)

Image source: aesh0801

Method to prepare stuffed Bati

For preparing the dough

Take the whole wheat flour, and add the salt, ajwain and oil to it. Then mix it well.

Mould a tight dough using lukewarm water.

Keep the dough aside, and cover it for 30 minutes.

For preparing masala to stuff the Stuffed Bati

Mix the mashed potatoes and peas along with all the spices to make the masala in a bowl and keep it aside.

Image source: @bonvivant_couple_

Making Stuffed Bati’s

Divide the dough into equal parts

Roll each part of the divided dough into a rough ball.

Considerably flatten the ball and place a tbsp of masala that was prepared for stuffing in the centre.

Bring all the ends of the dough together.

Make a soft dent in the centre of each ball with your thumb.

Preheat the oven to 200-degree C.

Set the oven on toast or grill mode.

Place all the Bati’s in the oven and bake the Bati's for 20-25 minutes, until they turn slightly brown.

Remove from oven and place them all in a hot case.

Soak all the Bati in ghee very nicely before serving.

Serve the hot Stuffed Bati along with Panchmel Dal and Garlic or Coriander Chutney.

