Sabudana Kheer: Easy And Quick Recipe For Making This Delicious Pudding At Home

Sabudana Kheer is a creamy, delicious and thick sweet Indian dish made with Sabudana, milk, sugar, and cardamoms. Sabudana is also known as tapioca pearls. This dish is mostly prepared as a fasting food as it gives an instant energy boost to the body. Sabudana kheer is a religious fasting item that is processed food and full of pure starch. It is also considered as a summer food, as it reduces the body heat. So, here is the recipe for this scrumptious pudding to cook at home easily-

Other Details

Cuisine: Indian

Course: Lunch/ Dinner/Fast

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serving: 2 People

Easy recipe of delicious and tasty Sabudana Kheer

Ingredients of Sabudana Kheer

In the ingredients 1 cup – 240ml

¼ cup Sabudana (sago) (soaked in water for 3 to 4 hours)

3 to 4 tbsp sugar or dates or jaggery (as per preference)

1 cup of water

1 cup milk (use more when needed)

1/8 tsp cardamom powder (Elaichi powder)

1 tbsp nuts – Almonds, Cashew nuts, Pistas (finely chopped)

Instructions to make Sabudana Kheer

Take a heavy bottom pot and put the Sabudana in it. Rinse them well.

If you forget to soak the Sabudana before making the kheer, pour 1 cup water and then cook the Sabudana until transparent and keep stirring.

Soaking them prior to 4 hours can reduce the cooking time.

You can check the doneness of the Sabudana’s by pressing by hand or by biting a few pearls. Make sure the Sabudana is not hard or chewy.

Now Pour some milk in the vessel with the Sabudana and stir well. Cook them until the Sabudana turns soft and light.

Then add the cardamom powder and sugar to the kheer.

Stir and let it the kheer boil until it thickens, turn it thick to your liking.

If you observe a need for more milk, add some more milk and turn the gas on medium flame.

Usually adding milk is better, because it thickens when it cools.

Finally serve the Sabudana kheer, warm or cool. Garnish the Kheer with chopped nuts.

You can also enhance the taste of the kheer by roasting some raisins and nuts in the ghee, and then add it to the kheer.

Important points to note:

If you are using dates in place of sugar, just add the dates at the end. Because if you cook the dates in the kheer, it will alter the taste of the Sabudana kheer.

And if you opting for jaggery by replacing sugar, then add some jaggery and water in a small pot. Now heat it well until it melts. Filter out any impurities. Let it boil till the syrup thickens. Cool the syrup completely and then add the syrup to the kheer, otherwise, the Sabudana kheer will curdle.

