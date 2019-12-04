Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home

Gatte Ka Pulao is an authentic Rajasthani dish. It is very delicious to eat. It can be served for lunch or dinner whenever you make them. Here is the perfect recipe to try and cook this delicious dish at home -

Ingredients for Gatte Ka Pulao

For Gatte (Gram Flour Dumplings)

1 Cup Gram Flour (Besan)

A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)

½ tsp Turmeric Powder (Haldi)

½ tsp Red Chilli Powder

Ajwain

1 tsp Salt or as per taste

1 tbsp Ghee/Cooking Oil

For the Pulao

1 cup Cooked rice

1 tbsp Ghee

4 cloves Garlic

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/4 tsp Red chili powder

1 Bay leaf (tej patta), torn

3 Cloves (Laung)

1-inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

Salt, to taste

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

Method of preparing Gatte Ka Pulao

Take Gram Flour (Besan) in a mixing bowl, and add turmeric powder, ajwain, red chilli powder, a pinch of Asafoetida, and salt. Mix all these ingredients well while still in dry form.

Make a small well in the middle of the flour, and add ghee or oil to the mixture.

Mix and rub the flour between your hands to coat it entirely with the oil.

Add water to the mixture and make dough of Gram Flour (Besan).

Add water slowly, and see to it that the final dough is smooth and stiff.

Now apply some oil on your palms, and divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions and roll each of these portions into a long cylindrical rolls of about ½ -inch thickness and 3 to 4 inches’ length.

Take some water in a pan and heat it. When water starts boiling, add the cylindrical rolls into it and let them cook for 3-4 minutes.

Take the rolls out when they start floating on the surface of the water as they become light and get cooked. Take the rolls in a plate and let these rolls cool.

Cut the cylindrical rolls into parts roughly 1 inch in thickness. Gatte is now ready.

Heat some ghee in a saucepan. Add onion and garlic and saute until the onion softens. Add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and green chillies and saute until you can smell the aromas coming through.

Add in the boiled Gatte, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and stir fry until the Gatte and the masalas come together.

Finally, mix in the cooked rice and toss gently. Add salt to taste and saute until the Gatte Ka Pulao is coated well with the masalas. Check the taste and spices and add accordingly.

Serve the Gatte Ka Pulao with Rajasthani Panchmel Dal, Kachumber Salad, Phulka, and Boondi Raita for a special meal.

