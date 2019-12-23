Andhra Pepper Chicken: A Quick Recipe To Enjoy The Delicacy At Your Home

Chicken dishes are one of the most loved by non-vegetarians. A popular dish from the chicken delicacies includes Pepper Chicken. The Andhra Pepper Chicken is particularly famous for being easy to make while having an amazing taste. The dish is usually served as a starter but can also be served as a side dish. Here is a simple recipe to make Andhra Pepper Chicken.

Quick and easy recipe to make Andhra Pepper Chicken

Ingredients

500 gms chicken drumsticks

10 gms turmeric

50 gms ginger garlic paste

100 gms green chilli paste

Salt to taste

50 ml of lemon juice

Oil to pan fry

5 gms cumin seeds

2 gms curry leaves

100s gm onions

50s gm coriander powder

50s gm crushed pepper

50s gm coriander leaves

Directions to Make

Marinate the chicken drumsticks with turmeric, ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste, salt and lemon juice and let it sit for a while. Meanwhile, chop the onions and coriander leaves. In a kadhai, heat some oil and add cumin seeds to it. Once they crackle, add the chopped onions to it and saute till golden brown. Make sure you don't burn them. Then add curry leaves, coriander powder and crushed pepper. Saute for 2 more minutes and add the marinated chicken to it. Sear on high flame for a moment, then reduce heat and cook for 15 minutes while stirring occasionally. Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves and cook for 2 minutes. Before serving garnish with more crushed pepper and coriander leaves. You can add more lemon juice according to your preferred taste.

When cooked according to the quantities mentioned above, the dish is fit to serve 4 times. The preparation time for the dish takes about 15 minutes while the cooking takes about 45 minutes. The dish is popular for its simple nature that does not require any exotic ingredients and can be made from simple kitchen ingredients.

