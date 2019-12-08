Chicken Popcorn: How To Prepare Delicious Crispy Homemade Chicken Nuggets

Have you ever wished how you could get popcorn in the comfort of your own home? Bite-sized chicken popcorns are just perfect as appetizers for a dinner party as they are quite literally crispy in taste. But some of you might not be aware of the fact that you can prepare this finger-licking snack at home. So, try the chicken popcorn recipe at home and let us know the comments below how does it turn out to be.

Chicken Popcorn Recipe

Preparation Time: 26-30 minutes

26-30 minutes Cook time: 21-25 minutes

21-25 minutes Serve : 4

: 4 Level Of Cooking: Moderate

Moderate Taste: Mild

Ingredients for Chicken Popcorn Recipe

Boneless Chicken- small cubes 400 grams

Eggs 2

Oil for deep-frying

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

Cornflour/ corn starch - 2 tablespoons

Refined flour (maida) - 4 tablespoons

Red chilli powder

Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons

Chaat masala - 1 tablespoon

Dried mixed herbs - 1 teaspoon

Crushed black pepper - 1 teaspoon

How to make parmesan cheese powder and chicken popcorn?

Method: Break the eggs into a bowl and add salt and pepper powder and beat. Mix cornflour, 2 tbsps refined flour, salt, and red chilli powder and spread on a plate. Place the chicken cubes in a bowl, add salt, 1 tsp red chilli powder, lemon juice and mix and set aside to marinate for about an hour. Meanwhile, heat sufficient oil in a kadhai. Add remaining refined flour to the chicken pieces and mix well. Dip each piece in the egg mixture.

Then roll them in spiced flour mixture and add it in a kadhai for deep fry. Drain on absorbent paper. Prepare a mixture with other ingredients like chaat masala, red chilli powder, dried mixed herbs, crushed black peppercorns and parmesan cheese powder. Sprinkle most this spice mixture over the chicken cubes and mix well. Transfer the chicken popcorns into a serving bowl and serve hot.

