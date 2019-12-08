The Debate
Chicken Popcorn: How To Prepare Delicious Crispy Homemade Chicken Nuggets

Food

Chicken popcorn is quite literally crispy, crunchy nuggets and is an all-time favourite dish for all chicken lovers. Read on to know its homemade recipe.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
chicken popcorn

Have you ever wished how you could get popcorn in the comfort of your own home? Bite-sized chicken popcorns are just perfect as appetizers for a dinner party as they are quite literally crispy in taste. But some of you might not be aware of the fact that you can prepare this finger-licking snack at home. So, try the chicken popcorn recipe at home and let us know the comments below how does it turn out to be.

Chicken Popcorn Recipe

  • Preparation Time: 26-30 minutes
  • Cook time: 21-25 minutes
  • Serve: 4
  • Level Of Cooking: Moderate
  • Taste: Mild

Ingredients for Chicken Popcorn Recipe

  • Boneless Chicken- small cubes 400 grams
  • Eggs 2
  • Oil for deep-frying
  • Salt to taste
  • Black pepper powder to taste
  • Cornflour/ corn starch - 2 tablespoons
  • Refined flour (maida) - 4 tablespoons
  • Red chilli powder 
  • Lemon juice - 2 teaspoons
  • Chaat masala - 1 tablespoon
  • Dried mixed herbs - 1 teaspoon
  • Crushed black pepper - 1 teaspoon

How to make parmesan cheese powder and chicken popcorn?

Method: Break the eggs into a bowl and add salt and pepper powder and beat. Mix cornflour, 2 tbsps refined flour, salt, and red chilli powder and spread on a plate. Place the chicken cubes in a bowl, add salt, 1 tsp red chilli powder, lemon juice and mix and set aside to marinate for about an hour. Meanwhile, heat sufficient oil in a kadhai. Add remaining refined flour to the chicken pieces and mix well. Dip each piece in the egg mixture.

Then roll them in spiced flour mixture and add it in a kadhai for deep fry. Drain on absorbent paper. Prepare a mixture with other ingredients like chaat masala, red chilli powder, dried mixed herbs, crushed black peppercorns and parmesan cheese powder. Sprinkle most this spice mixture over the chicken cubes and mix well. Transfer the chicken popcorns into a serving bowl and serve hot.

Published:
