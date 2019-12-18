Chicken Hyderabadi Recipe Ideal For Scrumptious Family Dinner

Chicken Hyderabadi biryani first came into existence during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. It is a layered biryani with chunks of chicken and a plethora of flavours. Check the step-by-step recipe inspired by Kabita's Kitchen recipe.

Ingredients-

600 grams of washed Chicken

250 grams of long grain Basmati rice

400 grams of fresh curd

Four big size onions roughly chopped

Two tbsp. of Ginger-garlic paste

Six-Seven Green Chillies, slit from the middle

Half cup of Mint leaves

One up of Coriander leaves

Ten Cardamom

Eight Cloves

3 Cinnamon sticks

Two Black cloves

Two strands of mace/javitri

Five tbsps. of Desi Ghee

Vegetable Cooking Oil

Three tbsps. of Shahi Biryani Masala

One tsp. of Chicken Masala

Half teaspoon of Turmeric powder

One tsp of red Chili powder

Two tsp of Orange food colour

Saffron soaked in milk 10-15 strands

Salt to taste

Chicken Hyderabadi Biryani Recipe

The recipe of Hyderabadi chicken biryani is divided into three stages i.e. Marination, frying, and cooking. This is not an instant recipe and requires around one hour of marinating the chicken prior to cooking with the rice.

Stage 1-Marination

In a big glass bowl, add chicken, curd and ginger-garlic paste. Now add all the whole-spices like five cardamoms, 1 and a half cinnamon sticks, and one black clove, one mace from the mentioned quantities above. Add red chilli powder, turmeric, chicken masala powder, and shahi biryani masala alongside salt to taste. After adding in the powdered spices to the chicken add the slit green chillies to the mix with chopped mint leaves and half bowl of chopped coriander. Now mix all the ingredients really well and keep the glass bowl inside the refrigerator over an hour for marination.

Stage 2-Frying

Fry all the roughly diced onions in the hot cooking oil in a saucepan, until the colour changes to a golden brown and keep it aside. In a big cooking utensil, add 2.5 litres of water and let it boil. Add the washed basmati rice and desi ghee along with the whole-spices to the boiling water. We just need half-cooked rice, for now. Once the rice is 50% cooked, add salt to taste and switch off the flame.

Stage 3-Layering and Cooking

With the help of a strainer, strain the rice and get rid of the water. In a different big cooking utensil, add the marinated chicken as the first layer and spread evenly on its bottom. After securing the first layer, add a second layer of golden brown onions with some mint and coriander leaves. For the third layer, add half-cooked rice evenly in the pan with two spoons of food colour. Then, once again, for the fourth layer, repeat the second layer ingredients and cover lastly with the last layer of basmati rice, with saffron all over. For the garnishing, once again, repeat the second layer. Now the layering is done and cooks the biryani for 20 minutes and then it’s ready to be served.