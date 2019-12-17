Chicken Shawarma: Easy And Delicious Recipe That You Must Try At Home

Chicken Shawarmas have always been a food lover's delight. This lebanese delicacy consisits of a pita bread roll which is laden with vegetables, meat chunks, pickle and mayonnaise. From numerous street stalls to the elite restaurants, shawarma is rapidly becoming one of the favourite dishes of the millenials. However, you can also prepare a lip-smacking shawarma at home with this simple recipe. It will light up a lethargic day, a brunch or that house party you are so looking forward to host. The ingredients required for this is some boneless chicken, capsicum, pita bread, lettuce and chopped onions.

Also Read: Chicken Salad: Take A Look At Top 3 Easy To Make Chicken Salad Recipes

While the marinade will require you to have some curd, vinegar, all-spice powder, cardamom powder and black pepper handy. The sauce will require to have some curd, tahini paste, lemon juice garlic, parsley, olive oil, pepper and salt. The greatest advantage of this dish is that it is easy to prepare and is healthy at the same time. It will be beneficial to use the chicken thigh or breast.

Also Read: Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

To make a homemade chicken shawarma

1/4 tsp vinegar

1/4 cup curd

1 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp all spice powder

1 1/2 tsp black pepper powder83%

Stir it properly

Add 7-8 pieces of boneless chicken

Mix it well together

Bake for 30 minutes

Prepare the sauce with all the given ingredients

Apply the sauce on the pita bread

Add the chicken pieces

Add all the veggies

Fold the bread and cut it into the required pieces

You have your yummy shawarma ready

Shawarma can be prepared with different filters and diverse kind of bases. According to studies, it consists of 83% protein and 475 calories. There are many other kinds of shawarma recipes which have garnered a lot of popularity all over the world especially in the Caucasus, Europe and the Arab nations. Shawarma was originated in Turkey in the 18th century.

Also Read: Chicken Popcorn: How To Prepare Delicious Crispy Homemade Chicken Nuggets

Also Read: Chicken Dinner Recipes: Easy And Tasty Chicken Recipes To Try This Christmas

Also Read: Here's A Quick Butter Chicken Lasagna Recipe You Must Check Out