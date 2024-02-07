Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Anti-Aging Diet: Avoid These Food Items To Keep Your Skin Refreshed And Youthful

Want your skin to stay wrinkle-free and youtful? Here is a list of food items that you should avoid.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Junk food
Junk food | Image:Unsplash
As time passes, our bodies undergo changes that can affect many things. One of those many things is the appearance of our skin. Not many know but our lifestyle, including our dietary choices, can impact how quickly we age. If you are someone who is concerned about maintaining a healthy skin even as you age, here is a list of some food items you should avoid. 

Foods high on sugar 

A slice of cake can always be tempting and satisfy your taste buds instantly. However, these sugary treats can damage your skin in the long run. Excessive sugar intake can lead to glycation. This is where sugar molecules react with the proteins present in your body like elastin and collagen. These proteins are responsible for maintaining youthful skin.

Processed meats 

As scrumptious as hams, bacon, and salamis may seem, they can damage your health and appearance. Processed meats are full of preservatives that can trigger inflammation in your body. This can further accelerate your aging process. Also, the high amounts of sodium and saturated fats present in processed foods can cause bloating. It can also lead to heart issues. 

Alcohol 

Whether it is a vodka shot or a glass of wine, alcohol in any form and quantity can accelerate your aging process. Regular alcohol consumption can dehydrate your body. Being hydrated is very essential for your skin. Dehydrated body can leave your skin dull and wrinkled up.

Fast food 

Consuming fast food can always take a toll on your skin. The method of cooking these foods can promote inflammation and oxidative stress in your body. The unhealthy fats in fried food can clog your pores and lead to acne marks. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

