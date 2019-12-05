Paneer Recipes In An Indian-Chinese Style That Anybody Can Try At Home

Paneer is most often known as the Indian cottage cheese all over the world and as paneer in India. There are various names for this cottage cheese but it is one of the most commonly consumed dairy product in India. Paneer is used as a starter, in rolls, as a snack, as curry and in numerous other ways. Check out these easy Indian Chinese paneer recipes to make at home even if are somebody who stays alone. These recipes won't require much hassle and are uncompromisingly delectable.

ALSO READ| Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home

Delectable Indian Chinese Paneer dishes

Paneer Tikka

For this grilled paneer recipe, you need to prepare the batter which adds the flavour to the dish. For the batter add a cup of yoghurt along with ginger garlic paste, mustard oil, coriander powder, chaat masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, crushed dry methi leaves (Kasuri methi), and salt. Add all these spices as a pinch or two depending on taste and mix the batter well. Add lemon juice, chopped cilantro and mint leaves. Now roll over the cut paneer cubes in this batter and add square sized onions and bell peppers as well. Now refrigerate this bowl for 2 hours. Now take the bowl out and prepare your skewers by arranging paneer, onion, and peppers on a skewer, one by one. Till then, preheat the oven to 450 F. Now. place all the skewers on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and sprinkle the tikka with an oil spray. Bake the paneer skewers at 450 F degrees for 10 minutes and overturn them when needed. After the paneer starts to look golden brown and a bit charred, remove it from oven and squeeze some lemon juice, sprinkle chaat masala and serve with fresh cilantro mint chutney.

ALSO READ| Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home

Paneer Chowmein

This recipe makes Indian Chinese style stir-fried noodles with paneer. For this, first, prepare the noodles of your choice by adding them in boiling water with a pinch of salt and some oil. Cook it until its 90 per cent done, then strain it and wash with cold water. Keep it aside and start cutting and prepping the veggies before you start cooking. Start with sautéing chopped garlic, green chillies, onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add julienned carrots, bell pepper and cabbage in high flame and cook for few more minutes before adding the noodles and mixing everything well. Now add black pepper powder, soya sauce, tomato sauce and vinegar and mix again. Garnish with spring onions and serve.

ALSO READ| Paneer Tikka: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect Lip-smacking Dish At Home

Dry chilli paneer recipe

For the recipe, prepare the ingredients before you start cooking. Ingredients needed include 10-15 cubes Paneer, Corn Flour, all-purpose flour, Black Pepper powder, salt, water, garlic, ginger, chopped green chillies, onion, green and red bell peppers, tomato ketchup, soya sauce, and vinegar. Start with mixing 2 tbsp of cornflour, 3 tbsp of maida, black pepper, salt and mix with a half cup of water so that you get batter-like consistency (make sure that the batter is not too runny; add water accordingly) to coat the paneer cubes. Once the paneer cubes are coated in this batter and fry it in oil until golden brown. Cut the veggies in square sizes and sautee them. In the end, add the fried paneer, 2 tbsp soya sauce, 1 tbsp tomato ketchup and 1tbsp vinegar before returning off the heat. Mix them well and serve hot.

ALSO READ| Mumbai Food: Five Must-have North Indian Dishes In The City Of Dreams