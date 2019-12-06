Christmas Recipes: Top 3 Easy Christmas Recipes For This Holiday Season

Christmas is one of the most celebrated festivals all over the world and is celebrated with equal zeal in India as well. There are some food items which hold a special place in our heart and such is the case with Christmas delicacies as well. As soon as the winter approaches, we can't help but think about the Christmas delicacies including plum cake, rum cake, apple pies, cookies, cakes, wine, as well as the smell of cinnamon and sage. Let's take a look at the top three recipes for your Christmas this year.

Christmas Recipes to try at home

Rum Cake

Christmas Plum cakes are made with dried fruits like grapes, raisins, prunes or even dry fruits and when you add rum into the cake, it's called as rum cake. You need basic cake ingredients like sugar, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla essence, butter, eggs, along with raisins, apricots, dried ginger, orange peel, cinnamon powder, ground cloves, as well as sliced almonds.

Recipe: The cake is prepared in the oven just like any normal sponge cake recipe. The only difference is that the dried prunes and dry fruits are soaked in rum for 1-2 days and are added to the cake batter just before the cake is placed in the oven for baking.

Apple pie

Ingredients include flour, salt, butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, 1 lemon, 1 egg, and peeled sliced apples.

Recipe: Start with making the pie dough by mixing 2 cups of flour, salt, 1 cup of butter and ice water and making a lumpy dough. Cover it with a plastic film and refrigerate for 1 hour. Now take another bowl and add sliced apples, 3/4th cup of sugar, 2 tbsp of flour, a teaspoon of salt, cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder, give it a good mix and add squeeze a lemon before keeping the bowl in the fridge. Now preheat the oven to 200 °C and take out the pie dough from the fridge. Cut the dough in half and use a half to roll out a thick sheet. Now unroll this sheet onto your pie dish making sure the sheet reaches all corners of the baking dish. Now add the apple mix and roll the other half of the rolled dough covering this apple mix. Now trim the edges and crimp the edges and make a slit on top of the pie to act as an air vent. The pie usually takes 50 minutes to cook, allow it to cool completely before serving.

Thyme and Cheddar Cheese Cookies

Recipe: Take a bowl and mix butter, cheddar cheese, black pepper powder, and thyme. After mixing them well, add the flour and make a dough out of the whole mixture and shape it in a log form. Wrap up the dough and refrigerate for half an hour. Before baking, thaw out the dough until it reaches the room temperature. Bake the cookies at 180 °C for about 12-14 minutes to get a crispy cookie and for 9 minutes if you want a cheesy cookie. The cookies are perfect alternatives to the sweeter variants.

